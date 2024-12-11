EC must overturn “illegal declarations” – Says NPP 

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to overturn what he describes as “illegal declarations” of parliamentary results made under duress in favor of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Mr Kodua, accused the NDC of using threats and violence to coerce EC officials into declaring victory for their candidates in several constituencies.

Dispute cases

Mr Kodua, specifically named 13 constituencies where the NPP claims its candidates legitimately won but were deprived of their victories due to what he termed “undemocratic maneuvers” by the NDC.

These constituencies include Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano South West, Akwatia, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Techiman South, and Aowin.

According to him, these declarations were made under threats and duress, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

“We urge the Electoral Commission to take the appropriate steps to overturn these illegal declarations and uphold the will of the people as expressed on December 7, 2024,” Mr Kodua stated.

Appeal

The NPP General Secretary also appealed to national and international stakeholders to intervene and condemn what he described as the “unfolding lawlessness” by the NDC.

He called on the National Peace Council, the National House of Chiefs, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops Conference, the National Chief Imam, and other civil society organizations to speak out against the NDC’s actions.

“We are also calling on the diplomatic community, particularly the Likeminded Missions’ Elections Group, and professional bodies such as the Ghana Bar Association, to take a stand against these undemocratic attempts to reverse Ghana’s hard-earned democratic gains,” Mr Kodua emphasised.

Condemnation

Mr Kodua, accused the NDC of resorting to violence and mayhem, even after being declared winners of the presidential election.

He described these actions as “totally inconsistent with the ideals of true democracy,” adding that the NDC’s behavior undermines the country’s democratic principles.

“The NPP remains confident that we won the parliamentary seats in the aforementioned constituencies. We call on the EC to act swiftly to ensure that the will of the people is respected,” he said.

Commitment

Despite the allegations of electoral misconduct and violence, the NPP reiterated its commitment to peace and the rule of law. Mr Kodua stated that the party would not resort to retaliation, even though it has the capacity to do so.

“Our restraint is a testament to our commitment to democracy and our 32-year-old Fourth Republic. The NPP believes in protecting Ghana’s democratic stability,” he added.

The NPP General Secretary, stressed the need to preserve Ghana’s democracy. He urged all stakeholders to act decisively to prevent further unrest.