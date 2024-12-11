NDC vandalism must stop

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has condemned alleged acts of vandalism, intimidation, and lawlessness perpetrated by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), following their victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Addressing the media at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Mr Kodua, warned that these actions jeopardize Ghana’s democratic stability and called for an immediate halt.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Kodua, accused the NDC of orchestrating violence and disruption at collation centers, physically assaulting Electoral Commission (EC) officials, and forcibly declaring results in their favor.

He described these acts as unacceptable, urging the relevant authorities to address them swiftly.

Takeovers

Providing specific instances, the NPP General Secretary highlighted an incident on December 9, 2024, where NDC supporters allegedly stormed the EC’s regional office in the Greater Accra Region.

He claimed the group forcibly locked up the office, expelled state security personnel, and disrupted the collation process for constituencies such as Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North.

Similar reports emerged from other constituencies, including Dome-Kwabenya, Tema Central, Ahafo Ano North, and Obuasi East.

Mr Kodua alleged that EC officials and NPP parliamentary candidates were physically assaulted or held at gunpoint to coerce them into declaring results favoring the NDC.

“These dastardly acts threaten the foundations of our democracy and risk inciting nationwide unrest if not curbed,” he emphasised.

Vandalism

Mr Kodua, further accused NDC supporters of looting state properties and destroying private assets, including properties belonging to NPP parliamentary candidates.

He described these incidents as a return to the “dark days” of revolutionary impunity under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), which he labeled as the ideological predecessor of the NDC.

“Even after their presidential victory, the NDC has chosen violence over celebration. If they can act this way after winning, what would they have done if they had lost?” he questioned.

Criticism

The NPP General Secretary expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service, accusing it of failing to act decisively against the violence. According to him, police officers stationed at key locations were allegedly instructed to “stand down,” which emboldened the perpetrators.

“We are deeply disappointed in the leadership of the Police Service for its inaction. This lack of professionalism will forever taint the legacy of Dr George Akuffo Dampare,” he said.

Commitment

Despite the provocation, Mr Kodua assured the public that the NPP would not retaliate. He stated that the party’s decision to refrain from violence was guided by its commitment to peace and the preservation of Ghana’s 32-year-old democratic tradition.

“We have the support base to respond, but for the sake of peace and democracy, we have chosen not to retaliate,” he remarked.

Resolutions, demands

Kodua revealed that the NPP’s Steering Committee had resolved not to challenge the presidential election results declared by the EC. However, he insisted that the party would not accept what he termed the “brutish and undemocratic” manner in which the NDC allegedly declared victory in certain parliamentary constituencies.

The NPP General Secretary called on the EC to overturn what he described as illegal declarations of parliamentary results under duress in constituencies such as Dome-Kwabenya, Tema Central, and Obuasi East, among others.

Call to stakeholders

Kodua also appealed to key stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Bar Association, and the diplomatic community, to condemn the NDC’s alleged actions.

“The silence of key stakeholders in the face of this anarchy is troubling. We urge them to speak out and take action to protect Ghana’s democracy,” he stated.

Mr Kodua, urged the EC to act decisively to uphold the will of the people as expressed in the December 7 elections. He reiterated the NPP’s commitment to democracy and called for an end to the violence.

“Ghana’s democracy is under threat, but with collective effort and adherence to the rule of law, we can safeguard our nation’s democratic integrity,” he added.