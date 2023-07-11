Major Politics

Where we find ourselves now is not where our forebears envisioned – Kwabena Agyepong laments

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has expressed his disappointment about the current state of the affairs of the country.

Speaking during the official launch of his campaign to lead the ruling party as its 2024 presidential candidate, he stated that the forebears of Ghana will be saddened by the current state of the country.

He explained that what was envisioned for the country has not been achieved, making him the man to bring Ghana into the age of a new dawn.

“The sad reality, and we must first acknowledge that where we find ourselves now is not where our forebears envisioned us to be as a country. The time has come for us to change this definitively and this is where I come in; a time for a new dawn,” he said.

The aspirant, who is also a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is among the candidates who are expected to go through a special congress slated for August 2023, before the main elections of November 2023, where the flagbearer will be decided at.

