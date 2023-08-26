GeneralMajor 1

You are running Cocobod at a loss yet campaigns for Bawumia

Kwabena Agyepong, flagbearer-hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lambasted the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Aidoo for declaring support for Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, it is unethical for a government official to publicly campaign for a candidate in an election as it mars the image of the public institution.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV, Kwabena Agyepong condemned the act of Joseph Aidoo and urged him to focus on his work instead of meddling in intra-party politics.

“I have never seen it before, that as an appointee of government as CEO of Cocobod, you issue a statement declaring support for a particular candidate? That is not your work.

“We have been suffering losses for the last six years at your state institution [Ghana Cocobod], that is where he [Joseph Aidoo) should focus and work. You only buy cocoa and give them [farmers] their share, yet you incur losses,” he told Oyerepa TV.

His comment comes after the CEO of Ghana Cocobod officially declared support for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is aspiring to be the flagbearer of the NPP.

