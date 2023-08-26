NPP Super Delegates Conference: I can’t decide outcome of the election – Prez Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he has not endorsed any of the flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP).

He says he cannot decide the outcome of the elections.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot in the super delegates congress on Saturday August 26, he said there was the need for the one who will win the flagbearer position to bring everyone on board to help the party to break the 8-year electoral cycle.

” There are some who are calling on me to endorse their candidate but I haven’t endorsed anyone,” he stressed.

The delegates are voting to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five.

All the ten aspirants are Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, Joe Gartey, Kwadwo Poku, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Kunadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ahead of the super delegates congress, the NPP leadership warned all delegates that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offense.

The party served notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law.

“Delegates are hereby informed that any cast ballots publicly displayed will be rejected,” a statement issued by the Presidential Election Committee on Thursday, August 24 said.

It added “We wish to further emphasize that there will be no congress on the day of voting, and voting will be strictly walk-in.

“Considering this, it is anticipated that there will be no provision for a public address or occasion for any National Party Executive, government representative, or regional executive to publicly address delegates on the day of the voting.

“We wish to reassure all relevant parties, including stakeholders, delegates, aspirants, and the public that with these guidelines in place, no individual can decipher the voting preferences and patterns of specific voters after the voting process concludes. This measure guarantees the integrity and confidentiality of the voting exercise.”

