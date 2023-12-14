VIVO Energy rescues Korle Bu Surgeons, Breast Cancer patients with smoke evacuators

By Patrick Biddah

Vivo Energy, a licensee downstream oil company of Shell Ghana has gone to the rescue of the surgical unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, with the donation of smoke evacuators.

The evacuators are to take away the smoke which is generated in the course of surgery on patients.

In a brief remark to donate the smoke evacuators at a ceremony on Wednesday December 13, 2023 at the Surgical Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Head Of Corporate communications at ViVo Energy, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kim, indicated that the donation was in response to an observation arising out of the many patients who choose the facility for their healthcare .

According to her, because of the double harm which breast cancer patients face when the smoke is generated during a sugary, there was the need to do something about the situation.

The provision of the smoke evacuators which forms part of the social cooperate responsibility of the company, according to Mrs. Tony Kum, was to help to deliver quality healthcare and will thus go a long way to meeting Sustainable Development Goals ( SDG).

Receiving the items, a General Surgeon at the Breast Surgery Unit at the Surgical Block of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr Josephine Nsaful, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“The electrosurgical pencil produces smoke and these equipment have come at the right timewhich will also reduce the risk of both the patients and we the doctors because the smoke is harmful “, she noted.

She used the occasion to debunk claims that breast cancer is spiritual, urging the patients to report their conditions very early to avoid any eventuality

She said her unit collaborates with the plastic unit to fix the breast of patients who have lost it to cancer.