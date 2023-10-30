Vivo Energy to launch fitness programme for commercial drivers

Vivo Energy, will on Thursday November 2, 2023, launch wellness and fitness programme which has been christened “Fit2Drive”.

The Programme, aims at promoting and enhancing the physical and mental well-being of commercial drivers.

It is also to help equip the drivers with safety standard, while on the road.

As a downstream player in the petroleum sector, championing safety, standard and quality they said, is their commitment to making an impact in the communities it operates.

Contained in a press release and signed by corporate communication manager, Shirley Tony Kum, the Programme is in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority and Health Nexus Network.

This follows a successful launch and roll out of the STOP,THINK , DRIVE campaign and according to VIVO it is focusing on the health of the drivers who they consider as paramount stakeholders.

The Fit2Drive Wellness Programme is also to ensure and maintain optimal health of these drivers.

Dated October 27, 2023, the release said this programme has become necessary because of the health risk factors because of long hours of driving in a single body posture.