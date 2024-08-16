US$5 million used to enhance Ghana Gas plant

…Parliamentary committee impressed

As part of its oversight responsibility, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, upon the invitation of Ghana National Gas Limited Company (GNGLC) paid a visit to the Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo, Western Region, which has just been enhanced at US$5 million.

Ghana Gas, has been responsible for providing lean gas for a significant portion of Ghana’s power sector.

Herbert Krampah, the Minister of State, Energy approved for Ghana Gas, to undertake this shutdown and maintenance of its plant.

The committee was represented by the leadership and Clerk, led by the Chairman, William Owuraku Aidoo.

The committee was led through the plant by Dr Ben K.D. Asante. He emphasized the importance of this exercise, citing cases of insurance, and the numerical advantage to the state.

The Maintenance Head, Ing. Richmond Alamu, ran the committee through a breakdown of works handled ranging from the Installation of the New Standby Product Cooler Unit and associated works, the Tower Internals Refurbishment Works, the De-ethanizer Process Tower Internals Inspection/Refurbishment Works, the Calibration and Servicing of Pressure Safety Valves, the Calibration of Transmitters and Static Gauges, the Repair/Replacement of Defective Valves and Servicing of ESDVs, Control and Blowdown Valves.

At the Anorkyi Metering Compression Station (AMCS), the Mechanical Inspection/Servicing of all static and rotating equipment was executed.

The installation of lubrication lines on AMCS Aftercoolers grease nipple point (For easy lubrication access and elimination of equipment downtime),

Power systems load sharing works (Load Bank Installation), Inspection and servicing of control cabinets, E-house and electrical systems were all done.

Answering questions, the maintenance lead ran the committee members through a cost breakdown. He cited the use of in-house expertise to ensure the work was done before the scheduled time. The total cost of the exercise undertaken was a little above five million dollars (5,000,000 USD).

The committee expressed their appreciation for the exercise. They commended the Chief Executive, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante for the technical knowledge exhibited over the period.

The Maintenance Team was commended for the technical know-how expressed in their work with the various contractors and also for working extra hours to save 3 days of completing the Shutdown Maintenance activities early in so saving the nation huge amounts of crude purchases.