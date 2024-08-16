Sampson Lardy endorses Alan Kyerematen’s vision for a third force to transform Ghana

By James Kumi-Korsah, Freelance Journalist, Accra

During a reflective and thoughtful engagement at the Coconut Groove Regent Hotel in Accra on 13th August 2024, Mr Alan Kyerematen, leader and presidential candidate of the Movement for Change/Alliance for Revolutionary Change, discussed his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) with a group of selected media personalities.

The plan, which aims to overhaul and transform the country’s economic, social, infrastructure, and governance structures, among others, was shared in advance with the media, allowing for an informed and meaningful discussion.

Sampson Lardy of Newsfile, Joynews, a Lawyer and journalist known for his objectivity and independent stance on national issues, was among those present.

Mr Lardy praised Mr Kyerematen’s GTP, recognizing it as a comprehensive response to the long-standing demands for systemic change in the country. “The first time I read the GTP, my summary of it was that it was a coalescing of what people have demanded for a long time, including the transformation of the Constitution,” Mr. Lardy stated, reflecting on the document’s depth and relevance.

Expressing his support for the Movement for Change, Lardy remarked, “I am a believer in a third force, and I believe that your Movement can take us there.” His comments highlighted a growing sentiment among many Ghanaians who see the need for a new political direction—one that Mr. Kyerematen and his Movement represent.

Mr Samson Lardy’s endorsement of the Movement was further solidified by his approval of Mr. Kyerematen’s bold approach to tackling corruption.

The proposal to establish an anti-corruption Czar with independent prosecutorial powers, capable of holding even the president accountable, resonated strongly with him.

The idea of consolidating all corruption-related legislation into a single, robust law also drew positive reactions from the media personalities gathered.

The media engagement underscored the belief among some of the country’s most respected journalists that Mr Kyerematen and his Movement for Change could be the third force needed to steer Ghana towards a more transparent, inclusive, accountable, and prosperous future.