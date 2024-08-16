Mahama likens NAPO’s arrogance to pregnancy

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, has slammed the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), over his recent comments on Ghana’s past presidents.



Mahama, indicated that NAPO’s reference to Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as ‘your Kwame Nkrumah’, was disrespectful and showed how arrogant he is.



He added that what is even more worrying is that the NPP running mate, passed the derogatory comments about Dr Kwame Nkrumah a few hours after he had been warned by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, not to prove assertions that he (NAPO) is rude.



“The running mate for NPP when they went and introduced him to Otumfuo; Otumfuo said we brought you up because you are part of the Manhyia Palace and we know we brought you up well. But we hear you are arrogant. We hope that you prove people wrong.



“As soon as he left there, not up to 3 hours, he went and said, ‘Mo Kwame Nkrumah nu’ – that your Kwame Nkrumah. That is a very disrespectful thing to say about the founder of this nation and especially a founder who is no longer alive. You can insult me because I can respond because I’m alive. But in our tradition, you don’t say evil things about the dead. You don’t disrespect the dead because they are not alive to respond to you,” he said at a campaign event in the Volta Region on Wednesday, August 15, 2024.



He added, “In the past, ghosts were powerful as he said that Nkrumah’s ghosts would have knocked him down. But now the ghosts have all become disarmed.”



The NDC flagbearer, appeared to have been infuriated by a recent video of NAPO, supposedly referring to the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills as the president who died.



“He can’t hide the arrogance. I was just watching a video yesterday and he was talking about the past presidents. He said Rawlings and he said Kufuor. And somehow, he even forgot Professor Mills’ name and then he said ‘ba ku naa we wu no’ – That one who died. I mean, how can you talk like this? Very disrespectful, very insulting. ‘Ba ku naa we wu no’ – the one who is dead. Arrogance is like pregnancy. Whatever you do, it will come out.”

On the same tour, the NDC flag bearer, announced at a breakfast meeting with religious leaders in Ho, a key part of his campaign, that he will institute an annual National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving when he is elected President in December.

He explained that the purpose of this day would be to thank God for what he has done for the people of Ghana and to seek his continued blessings for the nation.

Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances and the need for spiritual intercession for blessings. He believes that acknowledging the good that has already been done will bring more good in the future.

“In all things, we must give thanks. In happiness, sadness, and whatever happens to us, we must give thanks”, he stated, adding, “Even though God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, he also recognises that spiritually, you must intercede for God to open the gates for you.”

Mahama stressed the importance of counting one’s blessings and acknowledging God’s past actions to receive more in the future. “He says count your blessings, and if you accept and recognise what he has done for you, he will do even more for you.”

The former President’s vision of “Building the Ghana we want together” remains the central theme of his campaign message as he engages with various stakeholders in the region. During his campaign tour, Mahama has been holding community durbars and interacting with young Ghanaians, women, traders, drivers, traditional leaders, and other community members.

As Mahama travels throughout the Volta region, engaging with various groups and individuals, his message of gratitude and hope, in line with the theme of his campaign, is being warmly received.

The proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving is just one example of Mahama’s commitment to fostering a strong and prosperous Ghana for all its citizens.