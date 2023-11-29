UE/R: Bugri chief squanders victims donated cash.

There is a wired uproar of anger at Bugri, a suburb of the Tempane district of the Upper East Region over how cash donations meant for victims of a recent military brutality in the area mysteriously went into the private pocket of the local chief.

Politicians, philanthropists and other organisations went to the rescue of some victims who were subjected to some molestation by state soldiers last week, but some unhappy persons of the area are pregnant in anger as they accused the chief of pocketing some of the cash donations.

Sources told this outlet that members of the community appointed an interim committee to look into the donations so as to develop a road map and disburse to the victims accordingly, but even before the committee tasked to spearhead the disbursement of the donations get to work, Naba Abdulai has stretched his hands into the cash donations.

He is said to have sent for an undisclosed amount of the money which was kept under the watch of one of the committee members.

His conduct, this outlet is informed has generated some storm of anger in the area. Many berated the chief for failing to quench his financial desires in a trying moment of his people.

Known in private life as Abugri Abdullai, he has equally been accused of failing to render accounts of previous community development levy pieced together by members of the community.

This outlet is informed that those donations aimed at supporting basic infrastructural developments of the area has equally gone into his pockets.

In a state of anonymity, a source disclosed to the press that Naba Abdulai surprisingly told the interim Committee that one thousand Ghana cedis of the donated cash is his.

He failed to explain to the committee members how the said amount of the money became his. “This is shameful and surprising. You earlier send for some of the money. Now you are coming up with this questionable amount. Must you spend every money?”, the source fumed.

He is said to have been caught between the tail of what his people described as unlawful sale of land within the catchment of the Bugri market.

Many are equally bitterly murmuring as they accused the chief of selling plots of lands within the area local market square to his cronies without proper consultation.

When contacted via phone, Naba Abdulai burst into anger and asked the press to stop probing him. He wouldn’t answer questions posed to him and subsequently hanged up the phone.“ You cannot talk to me. You can never talk to me. You are not a native of Bugri”. Naba Abdulai told the press.

More soon!