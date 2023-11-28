Let’s make unity a priority– Joseph Kpemka to residents of Tempane.

Former deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, who doubles as former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tempane constituency, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has appealed to residents of the area to make unity a priority, in order to attract development to the area.

He called on the four Paramount Chiefs and their sub chiefs of the area to prioritize unity among themselves to help the developing district to excel. He the made call in an interview with the media in Tempane, the district capital.

He said what drags development of any area backwards is pettiness and issues that divide people living within that area.

He stated that “l urge my people to stay united and not to allow any pettiness to divide us. I am appealing to our four divisional chiefs, their sub chiefs and everyone in the area to live as one so that we can take the development agenda of our dear district to a higher height”.

The Tempane area is one of the underdeveloped districts in Ghana with poor road network, lack of good health facilities, lack of social amenities among others.

The district was carved out of the then Garu-Tempane district by NPP government in 2018. They have a population of about fifty thousand people.

Lawyer Joseph Dindiok Kpemka was the first person to win the Tempane constituency seat on the ticket of NPP in the 2016 elections.

He beat the late NDC MP David Adakudugu and the late independent candidate Dr Francis Adams Asaana to secure an overwhelming victory.

He was later appointed deputy minister of attorney general and minister for justice in the first term of the Akuffo Addo government.