Tribute to Professor Francis Nkrumah: A Champion of Pan-Africanism and Socialism

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) mourns the passing of Professor Francis Nkrumah, a revered advocate of Pan-Africanism and socialism, who breathed his last on June 30, 2024, following a period of illness.

Professor Nkrumah’s legacy, is deeply intertwined with the SMG, where he played a pivotal role in championing the movement’s ideals. His steadfast support and active participation in key events such as the Pan Africa Congress of 2016 in Winneba underscored his commitment to African unity and socialist principles. At the inaugural Congress of the SMG in 2021, held in the same historic town, he reaffirmed his dedication to combating neo-liberal exploitation, emphasizing the urgent need for African control over its resources for sustainable development.

A distinguished paediatrician and public health specialist, Professor Nkrumah, received his education at St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast before pursuing medical studies in Germany and the United States.

His illustrious career included teaching roles at the University of Ghana and a professorship at the University of Zimbabwe, where he resided for seven years.

His tenure as Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the University of Ghana focused on groundbreaking research in vaccine-preventable diseases and malaria, contributing significantly to global health initiatives.

In addition to his scholarly achievements, Professor Nkrumah authored influential works, including “Neocolonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism,” a seminal critique of global political and economic structures post-colonialism.

His fearless advocacy for state sovereignty and his critique of Western agendas in Africa drew international attention and admiration.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Professor Nkrumah shunned personal gain, declining invitations to stand as a presidential candidate for pro-Nkrumah political parties, exemplifying humility and dedication to public service.

Kwesi Pratt, Jnr., General Secretary of the SMG, expressed profound condolences to Professor Nkrumah’s family and praised his enduring commitment to advancing African liberation.

“We have lost a great comrade who dedicated his life to the betterment of society,” he remarked.

As the SMG, mourns the loss of Professor Francis Nkrumah, his ideas for African liberation are poised to endure, inspiring future generations to continue the fight for justice and equality across the continent.