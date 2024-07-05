By Elorm Attipoe

The plus one player in soccer is generally referred to as the Goalkeeper.

Soccer is the most popular sports in the world and brings great joy, excitement and financial reward to stake holders and those who find themselves in the value chain of soccer.

However, the game also has a way of bringing pain, disappointment, frustration and conflict amongst lovers of the game.

All these mixed together, makes the game of soccer a representation of LIFE.

One of the important roles in the game of soccer is the Goalkeeping role, which is played by the Goalkeeper.

In summary, the Goalkeepers role is to prevent the ball from crossing his goal line

into his net. In the game of life we sometimes find ourselves as GOALKEEPERS.

The Goalkeeper dresses differently from the outfield players. His or her jersey colour, is different and he or she puts on gloves.

In the journey of life, remember you are different from others. Your dreams, strengths, weaknesses, goals, paths and destinations are different from others. Embrace your uniqueness. Envy not, play your role well and you will succeed.

2. The Goalkeeper, is a shot stopper, preventing shots from entering his or her net. Life can kick lots of shots at you. Use every skill to save it. Dive if necessary. Use your feet, hands even your head to prevent the shots of life from scoring you.

3. Goalkeepers concede own goals. Your own players can score you. It could be intentional or unintentional. Be prepared for anything. Your own colleague, friend, family can hurt you either intentionally or unintentionally. Once the 90 minutes isn’t up keep your head up and play the game.

4. The Goalkeeper, sometimes keeps a clean sheet and sometimes concedes. No matter how good, careful or wise you are, there would always be periods that would make you feel helpless. Life is not only about you. You can’t always solve all problems especially problems of others.

5. The Goalkeeper can use any part of his body in his penalty box. He or she can’t use the hands to touch the ball outside their penalty box. There are rules in life, obey them and you will be free.

6. The Goalkeeper, can start an attack, play as the last defender (sweeper) and even score. Do not limit yourself in life. Explore, be prepared to leave your comfort zone. Learn other skills apart from what you are used to. Life will reward you for that.

7. Goalkeepers, sometimes concede silly goals. You will by all means make mistakes in life. Press on regardless.

8. The Goalkeeper is in constant communication with his team mates during the game. Communication is very import in aspect of our lives. Constant and effective communication is one of the keys to success.

9. Reserve Goalkeepers, can be on the bench for a whole season without playing a single game. Continue working hard even if you are not been seen or relegated to the background, one day your time will come.

10. The Goalkeeper is also called the plus 1 player in the team, because aside preventing the opponent from scoring the Goalkeeper he or she adds on to the team, when they are in possession of the ball, making it 11v10. There is re strength in unity .Always be prepared to fully help the course of you team, family, country and the world as a whole.

Be a plus1, in people’s lives, be a plus 1, in your +family, be a plus 1, at work, be a plus 1 in the world.