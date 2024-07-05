Assemblyman donates 410 Mathematical Sets to final-year JHS students in Tatanaa South Electoral Area

The Assemblyman of Tatanaa South Electoral Area in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, Mr Abdul Jalil Yakubu, has donated 410 mathematical sets to all Junior High School final-year students in his electoral area.

The schools include, Madina Fireamour Basic School; Queen of Peace Catholic Basic School; Royal Child Basic School; Ebenezer Methodist Basic School and Hannah Complex Basic School.

The gesture, marks the fourth consecutive year of his generous contributions aimed at supporting students’ academic success.

Annual ritual

Speaking on behalf of his team, Mr Yakubu, emphasized the importance of education in community development and urged the students to be studious and ensure they pass their final exams with distinction.

According to him, he is motivated to assist individuals academic exploit because with education “one can achieve his dreams ” , hence don’t joke with your books “.

” Even though you are going to sit alone and write your papers next week, remember to entire community is with you in spirit” he added .

” I, on behalf of my Unit Committee Members and the my entire team , wish you all the best .

Commendation

The Assemblyman, commended a philantopist , Mr Chairman Ibrahim Kalushar, for assisting his outfit to ensure the schools receive the mathematical set .

On her part, Madam Rosina Serwaa Akoto, Headteacher of Fireamour 2 Basic School, expressed gratitude on behalf of the schools, encouraging students to be inspired by the donation and strive for excellence.

Appreciation

The beneficiaries of this thoughtful gesture, conveyed their appreciation to Mr Yakubu and his team, acknowledging the support that will aid them in their upcoming examinations.