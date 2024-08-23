Time for a Change: Rethinking the GES promotion exams

By Romeo Sena Dogbe

In today’s world, technology is not just an option but a necessity. As we witness rapid advancements, it’s clear that there’s no going back to the pre-digital era. Whether we embrace it willingly or not, technology is shaping the future, and those who resist it risk being left behind. This reality makes it imperative that we not only accept technology but also learn how to utilize it effectively in every aspect of our lives—including education.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been at the forefront, urging teachers to incorporate 21st-century skills into their teaching methods. Yet, there’s a glaring contradiction in their approach. While teachers are expected to integrate modern technologies into their classrooms, they are still required to travel long distances to designated centers to take their promotion exams in a traditional, paper-based format. This raises a critical question: Why aren’t these exams conducted online?

*Why Online Promotion Exams Make Sense*

The benefits of online exams are numerous and undeniable. In an online format, teachers would not only save time and resources but also experience greater convenience and efficiency. They would be able to take their exams from any location, avoiding the often long and costly travel to examination centers. Moreover, the results of these online exams could be made available immediately after completion, reducing the anxiety and uncertainty that often accompanies the waiting period for results. Instant grading also minimizes the potential for fraud or what is locally referred to as “protocol” in the selection process.

*Where Are Our Union Leaders?*

One can’t help but wonder where the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) stand on this issue. Are these leaders, who are supposed to advocate for the best interests of teachers, doing enough? Or have they become mere political figures, disconnected from the realities faced by those they represent?

It’s disheartening to see that despite the obvious advantages of online exams, there seems to be little effort from these unions to push for such a change. Instead, the current system continues, causing undue stress and inconvenience to teachers across the country.

*A wake up call*

At the heart of this issue, it’s a humble appeal to our leadership—both within the MoE, T-TEL and GES, as well as within the teachers’ unions to be committed to leveraging technology to improve the lives of teachers. It’s time for those in power to recognize that teachers deserve better. They deserve a system that reflects the times we live in, one that makes their work easier and more efficient, not more difficult and outdated.

*The Way Forward*

The silence of teachers may stem from a fear of victimization, but this only underscores the importance of strong, fearless leadership. Teachers are the backbone of the education system, and their concerns should not be ignored or dismissed. The move to online promotion exams is not just a matter of convenience—it’s a matter of fairness, efficiency, and progress.

In conclusion, the Ghanaian teacher deserves better. The call for online exams is not just about keeping up with technological trends; it’s about creating a system that truly supports the professional growth and well-being of teachers. It’s time for the MoE, GES, the teachers’ unions and all stakeholders to step up and make this change a reality.

The time for CHANGE is now!!

The Ghanaian Teacher deserves better !!!!

