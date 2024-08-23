Major 2Politics

Bawumia policies will benefit all …Napo assures

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’ has assured that Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s incoming government, will introduce policies that will benefit all and sundry.

He said his boss is a development-oriented leader and patriotic, who is passionate to transform the country so he would not discriminate against anybody.

“The incoming Dr Bawumia-led NPP government’s policies will benefit all the citizenry in the 16 regions. We shall not discriminate because we have one Ghana to develop”.

Napo, who was speaking at a colourful durbar at Tepa, in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, reiterated his appeal to the electorates to cast their ballots for the NPP leader.

He said the NPP is a national political party, which accommodates people from various backgrounds, irrespective of their religious, tribal, financial or social status.

He also said the NPPs eight years in government has helped to provide jobs for most of the citizenry, especially the unemployed youths, who had no hope of getting jobs.

“Graduate Unemployment Association was formed by some frustrated youth, who had graduated from school but couldn’t get jobs, during the reign of the NDC government.

“Because of the good works of the NPP, the Graduate Unemployment Association is no more”, Napo pointed out and said it’s important for the NPP to stay longer in power.

