Thousands expected at Bishop Herman Old Boys Games on July 8

Organizers of the annual Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) Games, have asked patrons to prepare for an exhilarating event as the 7th edition approaches.

The BHOBU Games, has become one of the well-organized and exciting old students’ gatherings in the country, boasting an attendance of over 3000 participants.

This year, it is anticipated old students and their associates, would go beyond the number as more groups have registered to participate and reminisce their years in that electrifying town in the Volta Region, called Kpando.

Set to take place on Saturday, July 8, at the state-of-the-art Madina Sports Complex (Libya Quarters Astroturf) in Accra; same place as last year.

It promises an intense competition for the title of the fittest year group and the coveted trophy.

Since its inception in 2015, the annual alumni games of Bishop Herman College, have served as a platform for old boys and their associates to come together, have a great time, foster camaraderie, and discuss ways to support their beloved alma mater which has not been in good shape for some time now, and needs help desperately.

J.P. Adjadeh, who is leading the BHOBU Games Planning Committee, expressed utmost confidence in delivering another remarkable edition.

The BHOBU Games, will showcase a diverse range of categories, including soccer, thrilling indoor games like Ludu and Oware, as well as other exciting sports such as table tennis, the 100m race, and basketball.

“I encourage all former students to unite their year groups and turn up in large numbers. And yes, the Ola ladies will make their presence known—you know what I mean,” he enthusiastically added.

Furthermore, Mr Adjadeh, appealed to all corporate entities to seize the opportunity presented by this event, which garners substantial and high-quality patronage, to promote their brands through sponsorship.

“Don’t miss out on this exceptional chance to showcase your business to a captivated audience,” he concluded