“The Citi Business Olympics 2023 was an unforgettable experience”. The Eden Heights Sports Complex was a sight to behold last Saturday, as the venue hosted over 8,000 staff from some 65 companies in Ghana to compete in different sporting disciplines at the 2023 edition of the Citi Business Olympics, powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.

Workers from the hospitality, insurance, automobile, pharmaceuticals, remittance, courier services, telecommunications, banking, and mineral bottling companies, among others, were there in their numbers with a common goal of flying high the flags of their firms.

The atmosphere was electric as teams marched onto the field with heated jama chants and dances to prove that despite being the movers and shakers of the Ghanaian economy, they also possessed exceptional sporting skills and talents.

The event started with an exciting aerobics session as the companies wore attires nicely displaying their brands and colours.

Participants and spectators alike were excited to see some of the country’s most successful businesses come together for a common goal: to compete and win.

In addition to the competition among themselves, the Citi Business Olympics created a perfect platform for corporate Ghana to connect and socialize.

There was a level playing field for each of the participating companies, as there was no display of favouritism for any of the companies.

Different brands were showcased to the world as the sponsors displayed their products and services. Their client service staff were also readily available to attend to potential clients who walked into their tents.

The Eden Heights Sports Complex was the right place to be, as there was much fun throughout the day as workers bonded, networked, shared business connections, and made new friends.

Families, friends, and colleagues reconnected, and the atmosphere was electrified with good music as patrons of the Citi Business Olympics entertained themselves.

Lime and spoon, swimming, basketball, tennis ball, football, handball, 7-aside, volleyball, sack race, tug-of-war, arm wrestling, and chess were among the games that the companies in the corporate world participated in.

At the end of the day, GCB Bank emerged as champion with eight (8) medals and took the bragging rights as the Ultimate Company of the Year at the Citi Business Olympics 2023, while Mr Eric Ato Botchway, the Managing Director of Donewell Life Co. Ltd., won the ultimate CEOs Challenge.

This was the fourth time in a row that GCB Bank had come top of the annual biggest corporate sporting event put together by Citi TV/Citi FM.

After tying with Netis Ghana Limited during its first appearance in the 2017 edition, GCB subsequently won the ultimate trophy of the Citi Business Olympics in 2018, 2019, 2022, and this year.

GCB Bank took home four gold medals, two silver, and two bronze medals, while Alisa Hotel grabbed a total of seven medals, followed by PayAngel Ghana, who grabbed six medals.

MTN Ghana directly followed with a total of five medals.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023 was a resounding success, showcasing the talents and competitive spirit of corporate Ghana while fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

The Citi Business Olympics 2023 was powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by LozatyLozenges from Unicom Chemist Ltd., EK Brand Consult, Blue Jeans Energy Drink, Hollard Insurance, Voltic Ghana Ltd., FanYogo, Yango, and Universal Motors.