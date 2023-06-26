Akufo-Addo compares James Gyakye Quayson To Adamu Sakande

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that the people of Assin North deserve a Member of Parliament who is not dogged by court cases.

He was speaking on June 25 at the final rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Fosu where the party tasked supporters to turn out massively and vote for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku.

Akufo-Addo held that voting Charles Opoku will mean choosing a lawmaker who is not bedeviled by other issues but who can focus on legislative duties.

He was referring to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate James Gyakye Quayson who is standing to win a seat he was ousted from by the Supreme Court last month and is currently facing criminal charges at an Accra High Court.

The president said the case of Quayson, a dual nationality case is likened to that of a former NPP MP for Bawku Central who was jailed for contesting for a parliamentary seat despite holding Ghanaian and British citizenship.

He explained: “That Ghanaians easily forget and that is why he (John Mahama) said that. What happened to Adamu Dramani Sakande during his presidency, he seems to have forgotten. It is the exact same thing that has befallen Quayson.

“Was it politics that led to Sakande’s jailing during his presidency? Why is he relating it to that now, let us be truthful, we should be truthful, people should stop lying to people in the villages.

The by-election has attracted a lot of political activity in the past few weeks. Campaigns ended on June 25 ahead of the vote.

President Akufo-Addo led the New Patriotic Party’s final rally in the constituency campaigning for the candidacy of Charles Opoku who according to a poll is leading marginally.