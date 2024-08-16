The African Tourism Renaissance: Now is the time to unlock its tourism potential

Africa is experiencing a tourism renaissance. Since 2022, the continent has seen a remarkable turnaround in its tourism fortunes, and it is enjoying an influx of foreign currency. Experts agree that now is the time to capitalise on this renewed interest in Africa as a tourist destination, as opportunities like this don’t come along very often.

“Africa is in the best possible position to benefit from post-pandemic travel. In terms of tourism, the continent has grown significantly post-Covid 19, and according to the United Nations Tourism Report 2024, the continent has achieved a 96% recovery, which is driven by European markets,” explains Prof Elmarie Slabbert of the Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) research unit at the North-West University (NWU) in South Africa.

“I think there is something to be said about the hospitality of Africans, the vast landscapes to escape to, the bucket list drive, the special places to visit and above all, the unique and authentic experiences – this is Africa! This continent has also opened its doors wide to tourists after realising the devastating effect of the absence of tourists. Priorities post-Covid such as air connectivity, digitisation, investment and ease of access have contributed to this growth,” says Slabbert.

She also notes that Africa’s tourism offering is becoming more relevant as people yearn to be in nature and spend time with family and friends.

“However, it is important to ensure that we develop this sector in a sustainable way in order to offer these products to many generations to come.”

If Africa can continue to adapt to the demands of the tourism sector, the future looks bright.

“Sustainable practices are becoming a factor influencing travel behaviour and choices. Despite many challenges, tourism to Africa will continue to grow because of what it has to offer and its people.

Africa needs the European injection into tourism, which drives economic growth, infrastructure development, job opportunities, improved livelihoods and the conservation of valuable attractions and wildlife.

The strategy to increase international tourist arrivals is very effective and shows how cooperation between different departments can make a difference –an example for other continents and countries,” concludes Slabbert.

*In June 2024, 1,6 million foreign travellers visited South Africa, of which 641 284 were tourists staying overnight, mainly for holiday purposes.

The majority of these tourists (77%) were from SADC countries, with Zimbabwe being the largest contributor at 169 490 tourists, according to Stats SA. South Africa received 40 591 tourists from the USA and 15 601 from the UK in June. This shows that Africans are travelling and choosing South Africa as their destination.