Alan Kyerematen promises to Revitalize Ghana’s economy

By Paul Mamattah

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has unveiled his ambitious Great Transformational Plan (GTP), aimed at overhauling Ghana’s economic framework.

The initiative, proposes the establishment of an Enterprise Economy, prioritizing entrepreneurship, innovation, and a thriving private sector.

The GTP, serves as a comprehensive roadmap designed to stabilize Ghana’s macro economy while encouraging investments in pivotal sectors, including industry, agriculture, and tourism.

During the media engagement in Accra, Mr Kyerematen emphasized that infrastructure development, good governance and accessible healthcare are critical elements essential for national transformation.

The leader of the Movement for Change strategy, notably focuses on empowering the youth, leveraging the country’s natural resources, and fostering a culture of risk-taking and innovation.

The overarching objective is to cultivate a vibrant economy characterized by flourishing businesses, ample job opportunities, and equitable wealth distribution.

Mr Kyeremate highlighted the necessity of minimizing government intervention and empowering the private sector, stating, “It’s about incentivizing the private sector to do what government always wants to do.”

He criticized the current administration’s handling of the Domestic Debt Exchange, pointing out the inefficiencies stemming from excessive government control.

Mr Kyerematen, proposed that the government should facilitate, rather than directly participate in, tourism development by providing banks with tools for concessionary lending to private sector entities engaged in this area.

He also advocated for constitutional reforms to enhance Parliamentary oversight and curtail the president’s powers in ministerial appointments, arguing that such changes would improve the system of checks and balances.