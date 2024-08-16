Excitement builds for “This Is Ghana 2024” fair and exhibition

Channel One TV and Citi FM are thrilled to announce the return of “This Is Ghana,” the biggest annual trade exhibition celebrating Ghanaian-made goods and services.

The 5th edition of this dynamic event is set to take place on August 31 and September 1, 2024, at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

This year’s exhibition promises to be a landmark event, underscoring Ghana’s thriving SME sector and its growing impact in the global market.

“This Is Ghana 2024” offers an unparalleled opportunity for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their innovations and connect with a diverse audience of consumers, business partners, and investors.

The event has consistently provided a vital platform for local businesses to gain visibility, attract attention, and expand their market reach.

By participating in “This Is Ghana 2024,” local businesses can significantly increase their exposure.

The event attracts a wide range of visitors, including potential customers and industry stakeholders, offering exhibitors a valuable chance to showcase their products and services to a broad audience.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with consumers and gather feedback on their offerings.

This interaction provides essential insights into market trends and customer preferences, helping businesses refine their strategies and improve their products.

The exhibition serves as a key networking platform, allowing businesses to connect with potential partners, investors, and other industry players.

These connections can lead to strategic partnerships, collaborative ventures, and investment opportunities that can drive business growth.

In an increasingly globalized market, participating in “This Is Ghana” helps local companies build a competitive edge.

The exposure gained from the event can enhance brand recognition, making it easier for Ghanaian products and services to compete on an international stage.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a diverse array of high-quality, locally-made products and services. From Packaged foods, Drinks and Confectionary to Health and Beauty Products, Toiletries, Cleaning and Laundry Products to Electronic Accessories, Clothing and Fashion.

Home Product and accessories, to innovation, Research and Development. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience Ghanaian innovation and craftsmanship firsthand.

By attending the event, consumers can support local SMEs and contribute to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

The event highlights the importance of buying local and fosters a sense of community and national pride. “This Is Ghana 2024” is not only a trade exhibition but also a celebration of Ghanaian culture.

Visitors can enjoy live performances, interactive workshops, and other cultural activities that showcase the rich heritage of Ghana.

This event is happening at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on the 31st of August and 1st of September 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day

Channel One TV and Citi FM invite everyone to join in celebrating Ghanaian innovation at “This Is Ghana 2024.” For more information on how to participate or attend, contact our event team on 0205973973.

The “This Is Ghana” exhibition 2024 is proudly sponsored by MTN, Koa Natural, Ghana National Gas Company, Ghana Pay Mobile Money, Peeva Beverages, Ghana Exim Bank, Petroleum Commission Ghana, Global Shea Alliance and Built.