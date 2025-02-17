Tensions escalate between Ghana’s Military Chiefs

…As CDS launches Board of Inquiry to probe Army Commander over missing ammunition

The Herald, has gathered that the ongoing feud between the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Bismark Kwasi Onwona, has intensified, reaching a critical point within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The latest rift, stems from an investigation into missing ammunition that was reportedly handed over by the Army Commander to the National Security Secretariat for an operation by the Northern Command in December last year, but is now unaccounted for.

In response, General Oppong-Peprah, has established a Military Board of Inquiry (BOI) to probe the circumstances surrounding the missing ammunition.

According to military sources, the Board is led by Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Chief of Naval Staff, with Brigadier General Winfred Dzandu-Hedidor, the Director General in Charge of GAF, also serving as a member.

The findings of the BOI, are expected to lead to a Military Court Martial for Lt Gen. Onwona.

Insiders indicate that, while it is common practice for the GAF, to loan pistols and other weapons to the National Security Secretariat for operations and training, Lt General Onwona’s handling of this particular ammunition transfer, has been called into question.

However, some sources argue that General Oppong-Peprah himself engaged in similar, if not worse, practices when he served as Army Commander.

Reports suggest that Major General William Azure Ayamdo, a retired Army Commander, could be cited as a witness to such precedents.

Despite both being considered loyalists of former President Akufo-Addo, Oppong-Peprah and Onwona, have reportedly clashed over military promotions, retirements, peacekeeping funds, and operations money, since the time of the previous administration.

A significant source of contention, has been funds allocated for military operations by the National Security Secretariat, which General Oppong-Peprah, allegedly sought to control.

Further fueling tensions are reports of financial irregularities in military procurement. A sum of US$250,000, intended for the supply of military uniforms, reportedly never made it into a commercial bank account, despite being disbursed by the GAF.

Former CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, is said to have confronted General Oppong-Peprah over the whereabouts of the funds, which were allegedly linked to a Nigerian bank operating in Ghana.

According to sources, one Prince Daron Obasa, who had secured a facility from the bank with a guarantee from the Ghana Army for the procurement of the uniforms, passed away before the Army could settle its financial obligations. The Nigerian bank, has since sued the Ghana Army, seeking to recover the US$250,000.

Col Michael Nkrumah, the then Service Financial Controller for the Ghana Army, who allegedly facilitated the cash transaction without General Oppong-Peprah’s knowledge or authorization, has neither been tried nor punished. Instead, he has since been promoted to Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment.

The Herald is informed that, Col Nkrumah, revealed some details about the US$250,000 to the previous heads of GAF.

Lt General Onwona, who previously served as President Akufo-Addo’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), has been locked in a power struggle with General Oppong-Peprah. He refused to be controlled by the CDS and largely succeeded, but the CDS, has devised other plans.

Sources indicate that General Oppong-Peprah, has recently shifted his political alignments, reconnecting with his Bono regional ties and building relationships with prominent figures in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Notably, he has grown closer to Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the new Minister of Defence, and is seen hanging in his armpit.

Despite their internal conflicts, both General Oppong-Peprah and Lt General Onwona, received promotions before former President Nana Akufo-Addo, left office on January 7, 2025.

In his final State of the Nation Address on January 3, 2025, the former President announced: “In line with our commitment to aligning with international military norms and enhancing the authority of our top military officials, I am pleased, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to announce the elevation of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) to the rank of General, and the Chiefs of Army Staff, Navy Staff, Air Staff, and the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters to the rank of Lieutenant General or its equivalent.”

He added: “These promotions, alongside our successes in anti-terrorism programmes and cross-border security initiatives, position Ghana as a serious player in defence, and bolster our international partnerships in peacekeeping and security.”

With these promotions in place, the internal power struggle within the Ghana Armed Forces is expected to escalate further as key players manoeuvre for influence under the Mahama administration.

As the Military Board of Inquiry (BOI) continues its investigation into the missing ammunition, many within military and political circles are closely watching how these tensions will unfold, particularly with Ghana’s security landscape at stake.

The Herald, will continue to monitor developments in this ongoing saga.