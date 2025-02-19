Kwabena Duffour shuts down Polytanks Ghana Limited

…Unilever, Fan Milk, Nestlé, Voltic affected

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has petitioned the Mohinani Group, owners of Polytanks Ghana Limited, over an ongoing commercial dispute with HODA Holdings and the failure of police personnel to comply with a valid court order.

Polytanks Ghana Limited, located at the Motorway Industrial Estate, Baatsona, Spintex Road – Accra, claims that armed land guards, have besieged its premises, preventing the enforcement of a court order and obstructing operations.

This disruption has affected its major clients, including Unilever, Fan Milk, Nestlé, GB Foods, and Voltic.

HODA Holdings Ltd, which is owned by Unicredit Ghana Limited, is controlled by Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister and one-time Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

According to a petition from the Mohinani Group to the IGP, “on January 28, 2025, court bailiffs, accompanied by armed police officers from the Greater Accra Regional Command, forcibly executed a Certificate of Possession on our leased premises at West African Packaging and Printing Limited (WAPP), despite our valid 11-year Joint Collaboration Agreement signed in 2021.”

The petition further states, “This forced closure has resulted in daily financial losses exceeding GHS 1 million, the displacement of 150 direct workers, a potential loss of 3,000 indirect jobs, an inability to fulfill contractual obligations to major clients (Unilever, Fan Milk, Nestlé, GB Foods, Voltic), and inaccessibility to substantial investments in machinery and equipment.”

Dated February 18, 2025, and titled Police Non-Compliance with Court Order in WAPP-HODA Holdings Commercial Dispute, the petition is signed by the Executive Director of the Mohinani Group.

It highlights that “on January 31, 2025, the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court granted our motion to suspend the execution.” The document further explains that “The Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions (DCOP Benjamin Osei Addae) forwarded the order to the Regional Commander on February 6, 2025. However, for inexplicable reasons, the Regional Commander has failed to enforce this court order, allowing armed personnel to continue occupying our premises illegally.”

The petition laments, “We have made numerous attempts to engage both HODA Holdings and police authorities to resolve this matter amicably, to no avail. This non-compliance not only undermines judicial authority but threatens significant economic damage to Ghana’s manufacturing sector.”

The Mohinani Group, has, therefore called for immediate intervention, stating, “We urgently request your immediate intervention to direct the Greater Accra Regional Commander to comply with the court’s suspension order, withdraw all armed individuals from the WAPP premises, facilitate our lawful re-entry to resume operations, and investigate the circumstances leading to this non-compliance with a valid court order.”

The company emphasised its commitment to Ghana’s industrial sector, saying, “We have invested over US$3 million in this venture since 2021 and remain committed to our role in Ghana’s industrial development. We trust your commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting lawful business operations.”