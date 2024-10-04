Tamale gets new integrated waste management plant

Towards addressing the nation’s disarray waste management compendium, a state-of-the-art Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) and a Medical Waste Treatment Plant, have been commissioned in Tamale, capable of processing 600 tons of municipal solid waste daily on one shift and 1200 tons on two shifts.

The commissioning event, attended by top government officials, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment and Sanitation, traditional rulers, and industry leaders, marked yet another milestone in the government’s agenda to transform Ghana’s sanitation landscape through strategic collaboration with the private sector.

Testament to Government’s Commitment to Transform the Waste Sector

Representing the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources at the commissioning, Lydia Alhassan Seyram, the Chief Director, Noah Tumfo, from the Ministry lauded the new facility as a key accomplishment of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise waste management in Ghana.

“This facility is yet another success in the government’s efforts to transform Ghana by collaborating with the private sector,” the Director emphasised.

He said the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration was a deliberate move to overhaul the sector. By setting up modern recycling and treatment plants across the country, the government aims to process daily waste into compost and other reusable materials, minimising the environmental impact and turning waste into valuable resources.

Dagbon Traditional Leaders’ Commendation

The Tolon Naa, Naa Yab’ Mahamudu V, who represented the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Yakubu, expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people of the Northern Region.

In his speech, he praised both the government and the private sector for their leadership and commitment. “The people of the Northern Region express their heartfelt appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sterling leadership style, and to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyemang, for their thoughtfulness,” he said.

The Tolon Naa also called on Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities by ensuring that job opportunities created by the new facility benefit the indigenes of Dagbon.

He further appealed for the area surrounding the plant to be fenced to prevent encroachment and waste spillage into neighboring communities, emphasising the need to protect the plant’s operations and the environment.

Jospong’s Commitment to Sustainability and Jobs

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, recalled the humble beginnings of his waste management journey.

He reflected on a divine moment in 2006, when a trip to China exposed him to a manual tricycle used for waste collection. Inspired by this simple yet effective technology, he brought the idea to Ghana, starting in Bolgatanga before expanding to Tamale, Wa, and eventually the entire country.

Speaking at the event, Dr Agyepong noted, “The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo cut the sod for the construction of these recycling plants in 2020, and today, we are witnessing the result. This facility will receive and process thousands of tons of waste daily, including medical and liquid waste.” He expressed profound gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions for their support throughout the project.

The new facility is set to create over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing much-needed employment to the local population. Furthermore, Dr. Agyepong highlighted that the plant would help manage 99% of all the waste generated in the Northern Region, bringing significant environmental and economic benefits, including carbon credits for the country.

He dedicated the plant to the people of Tamale, positioning it as not only a functional waste management facility but also a research hub for the University for Development Studies (UDS) and Tamale Technical University, and a learning center for the Tamale School of Hygiene and all other educational facilities to boost education in the country.

Additionally, he noted that the site has the potential to become a tourist attraction, drawing visitors interested in waste management innovations.

Partnership with Global Leaders

Alexander Fernandusse, Chief Executive of Lubo/Ecosteryl, a partner of the Jospong Group, commended the visionary leadership of Dr Agyepong, who had envisioned the project when it seemed improbable. “We began five years ago, and it seemed like a dream far from reality. Today, that dream has materialised,” Mr. Fernandusse said. He reiterated Ecosteryl’s commitment to continuing its partnership with Jospong to ensure that Ghana remains at the forefront of African waste management innovation.

A Healthier Future for Tamale and Beyond

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhassan Shani Shaibu, expressed his excitement about the commissioning of the two plants which are added to the Wastewater Treatment Plant which was commissioned earlier, noting their significant impact on the region’s environmental health. He remarked, “The people of the Northern Region could not be more excited today. These two plants together with the Waste Treatment Plant will help recycle our solid and medical waste, reducing the spread of needless diseases and keeping our communities clean.”

He further acknowledged the collaborative work between the Jospong Group and the government, aligning their efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With these new facilities in operation, Tamale and surrounding communities are set to become cleaner and healthier, fostering a future of sustainable waste management in the Northern Region.

In conclusion, the commissioning of the IRECOP and Medical Waste Treatment Plant in Tamale stands as a testament to Ghana’s unwavering commitment to transforming its waste management system as this brings to the 13th IRECOP commissioned in Ghana. Through the concerted efforts of both the government and the private sector, led by the Jospong Group of Companies, the country is making great strides in achieving a cleaner and more sustainable environment for its people. The creation of thousands of jobs, carbon credits, and the potential for academic research and tourism all underscore the far-reaching benefits of this monumental project.