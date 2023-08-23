Tamale Airport Officially Opens For International Flights

By Murtala Issah

The Tamale International Airport has been officially opened today, paving the way for international flights to land and take off.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who inaugurated the project, said the new airport will serve as an alternative to the Kotoka International Airport and will enhance the aviation sector in Northern Ghana in particular and the country as a whole.

He expressed gratitude to the British government for financing phase two of the Tamale International Airport which is seen as critical to efforts to industrialize Northern Ghana.

The Tamale International Airport is the third busiest airport in Ghana after the Kotoka and Kumasi International Airports.

The Airport serves as an important transportation hub connecting Tamale to local and International destinations. In 2014, work commenced on the upgrade and expansion of the Airport to International standards.

Phase one of the project saw the extension of the runway from two thousand four hundred and thirty-eight meters to three thousand four hundred meters.

The phase one project also saw the construction of a new apron, taxilink, the installation of aeronautical ground lighting systems among others. In July 2019, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut sod for the construction of phase two of the Tamale International Airport.

The construction of a new terminal building with an annual passenger capacity of four hundred thousand.

The new terminal also has a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, two self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, a commercial area, a car park and the construction of a new 400,000 capacity annually equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that meet International standards.

The Tamale International Airport has since 2016, served as a major hub for operations. Hundreds of pilgrims are airlifted every year from the airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Today’s inauguration is expected to see more flights taking off to other international destinations.

Addressing hundreds of residents of Tamale and surrounding communities who gathered at the airport to witness the inauguration, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the project will set the region up for socio-economic growth.