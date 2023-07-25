Supreme Court unanimously dismisses James Gyakye Quayson’s review application

The Supreme Court has thrown out an application filed by Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson against a High Court ruling that quashed his election in the 2020 general elections.

A nine-member panel of the apex court on Tuesday, July 25 held that the application did not meet the threshold for review as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution and the rule of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, while delivering the judgement held that most of the grounds raised by Mr Quayson in his application were a rehash of the arguments raised in the original case.

Mr Quayson was seeking to overturn a High Court judgment nullifying his election as Assin North MP, and consequently removing him as a Member of Parliament and ordering a re-run of the poll in the constituency.

Mr Quayson, however, contested in the by-election in the Assin North, a by-election that was occasioned by his removal.