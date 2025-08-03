Sha’Carri Richardson arrested on domestic violence assault charge against boyfriend Christian Coleman

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault after a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, fellow runner Christian Coleman, allegedly turned physical.

The Olympian was traveling with Coleman at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in Seattle on Sunday, July 27, when the pair got into a fight as they left TSA airport security, according to a police report, per The New York Times.

The arresting officer allegedly witnessed the 25-year-old athlete push Coleman, 29, multiple times, before he fell into a nearby column, according to USA Today, citing the Seattle Police Department.

Airport security footage allegedly documented Coleman attempting to walk away from Sha’Carri Richardson, but she kept bumping into him. Authorities also report that she threw a pair of headphones at him, USA Today reported.

Coleman refused to press charges and “declined to be a victim,” according to the New York Times.

Sha’Carri Richardson was booked at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. on Sunday, July 27. She was released on Monday, July 28, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

“USATF is aware of the reports. We do not have a comment on this matter,” USA Track and Field (USATF) said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Representatives for Richardson and the Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.

Following her arrest, she and Coleman raced in the USATF Outdoor Championships preliminary rounds on Thursday, July 31. The championship rounds serve as a qualifying meet for the world championships.

Both advanced to the Thursday, July 31, final. On Friday, Aug. 1, she finished second in her heat in the 100 meters after she ran an 11.07, and advanced to Friday’s semifinal at the U.S. track and field championships.

Later, she withdrew from the 100 semifinal and will also not run in the 200-meter race. Although she withdrew from the race, she already has an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo because she is the reigning World Champion in the 100-meter race.

Prior to the recent events, Richardson won silver in the 100 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics and gold in the 4×100-meter women’s relay.

Source: People.com