Politics and tribal claims rock VRA/NEDCo in Tamale – Staff assaulted over leadership changes

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the VRA Senior Staff Association has condemned an attack on staff of the Volta River Authority/Northern Electricity Distribution Company (VRA/NEDCo) in Tamale following recent staff reassignments by NEDCo management.

According to a statement issued by the Association on August 1, 2025, some NEDCo staff were physically assaulted by youth in Tamale on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The youth also seized three official vehicles, which were later parked at the Gukpe Naa’s Palace. Despite a formal complaint lodged with the Ghana Police Service, no arrests have been made as of the time of the statement.

The incident is believed to be linked to opposition against a recent reassignment directive involving some NEDCo directors. In particular, one Director, formerly in charge of Human Resources, has reportedly resisted his reassignment to the Corporate Strategy Department. The Director is alleged to have petitioned traditional leaders in the Northern Region, including the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, to intervene.

The Director is further reported to have claimed that the reassignment amounts to a demotion and alleged that it was because he had recruited several Dagombas—claims the Staff Association describes as “complete lies and obvious untruths.”

The Association also expressed concern about the circulation of the reassignment letter on local media platforms such as Zaa TV and on social media, particularly TikTok. It said this breached internal protocols and undermined corporate ethics and conduct.

In its statement, the Association emphasised that staff reassignments are standard practice within VRA/NEDCo and are aimed at enhancing corporate performance. It cited similar past reassignments involving other directors, including postings from Tamale to Accra and vice versa.

It further warned that directives by some chiefs in Tamale calling for a reversal of the reassignments could undermine the authority of NEDCo’s Acting Managing Director and threaten the company’s governance structures.

The Association is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved in the assault, retrieval of the seized vehicles from the Gukpe Naa’s Palace, and full implementation of the staff reassignments as directed by management.

In the meantime, staff in the Tamale Metropolis have suspended all services in the area, citing safety concerns. The Staff Association has backed this decision and called on the Minister for Energy, John Jinapor, to intervene to ensure the security of staff and the enforcement of management’s decisions.

The Association added that it would be forced to “advise itself” should the reassignments be overturned under external pressure.