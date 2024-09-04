Sekyedumase Chief wades into US$3.5m Adjiriganor properties matter

…Appeals to Napo for justice & compensation for NPP financier

The Sekyedumasehene in the Ashanti region, Nana Antwi Boasiako II, has expressed profound disappointment and discontent, regarding the demolition of ten buildings owned by businessman, George Oti Bonsu in the Adjiriganor enclave of Accra on April 7, 2024.

In a petition addressed to the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and dated August 24, 2024, the Sekyedumasehene, representing the Sekyedumase Traditional Council and the people of Sekyedumase, stated that the news of the demolition, sent shockwaves through the community, which is still reeling from the emotional impact.

“The entire Sekyedumase was in a state of mourning when we heard of this unjust act,” he lamented, stressing the connection between Oti Bonsu and the family of the Second Lady saying both of whom are notable members of the NPP.

The Chief of Sekyedumase, revealed that the youth had initially planned to stage a demonstration in response to the demolition of the uncompleted buildings priced at three-point-five million dollars (US$3.5,000,000).

However, they were dissuaded from taking action, following the intervention of the Traditional Council, which sought to maintain peace in the community.

Nana Antwi Boasiako II, urged Dr Opoku Prempeh, to advocate for a fair judicial review and possible compensation for Mr Oti Bonsu and the people of Sekyedumase.

He emphasized the importance of Mr Oti Bonsu’s contributions to the economy and the active role he plays in supporting the NPP’s initiatives within the region.

“George Oti Bonsu is one of the few citizens of our land who supports town development and keeps the Sekyedumase NPP active,” he noted.

In his concluding remarks, the Sekyedumasehene, appealed to Dr Opoku Prempeh, stating, “Kindly help us keep the smile on the face of our people again. We are counting on your cooperation.”

The petition reflects the community’s desire for justice and a resolution that fosters goodwill between them and the ruling party.

As the situation unfolds, many in Sekyedumase, are hopeful for a constructive dialogue that could restore harmony and support development in their cherished community.

In July this year, a group within the governing NPP, calling itself the Coalition of Concerned Members, petitioned the party’s leadership to intervene in a serious dispute involving, George Oti Bonsu, a key financier of the party, and Abu Ramadan, a brother of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The dispute, stems from a demolition exercise that occurred on April 7, 2024, at Adjiringanor, near East Legon, where ten houses reportedly belonging to Mr Bonsu, were razed.

Abu Ramanda, who is also the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), vowed to take back their father’s land, which has been the subject of a legal tussle from Adentan Municipal Court in Accra and the Tema High Court.

The petition was initiated and signed by a group of five individuals of the Coalition including, Rev. Retired Dickson Kankam Boadu, the Chairman and Diaspora Representative, Nana Ekow Annan Nyarko, the 1st Vice Chairman, Francis Tosu, Secretary, Zakaria Sulemana, Director of Operations as well as Madam Cynthia Akumoa Boateng, the Women’s Commissioner.

The petition, was also copied to several prominent figures, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President, John Agyekum Kuffour, and Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, George Oti Bonsu, and Abu Ramadan.

Mr Bonsu, alleged that the demolition was authorized by Mr Ramadan, who he claims acted under the instructions of his sister, the Second Lady.

During a press conference held at the demolition site on April 24, Mr Bonsu revealed that he invested approximately three-point-five million dollars (US$3.5,000,000) into the properties that were destroyed.

He emphasized that, the significant loss, raised concerns about the party’s handling of issues affecting its members, stating, “If such a devastating action can be taken against a distinguished financier, what then is the fate of ordinary party members?”

The coalition’s petition, stressed the urgent need for a resolution impasse between the two parties as the party prepares for upcoming elections in approximately six months.

Expressing their worry about the party’s cohesion and future electoral prospects, the coalition emphasized the importance of unity among members.

“We need every party member’s intellectual, financial, physical, and logistical support to retain power,” they argued in their appeal. The coalition emphasized.

The petition concluded by underscoring the growing unrest among party members regarding internal conflicts, urging leaders to prioritize resolution efforts.

In April this year, the office of the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, clarified that she had no hand in the reported demolition of a building in the Adjiriganor enclave in Accra, which was at the centre of a legal tussle between two parties.

The demolition is alleged to have been carried out by the NADMO Deputy Director-General, who happens to be a brother of Samira Bawumia. Nonetheless, the Office of the 2nd Lady, says the suggestions that the demolition was her handiwork are false.

The demolished property is supposedly owned by Mr Oti Bonsu, a former Chairman of the Fundraising Committee of the Assin Central legislator, in the 2023 NPP presidential primaries.

However, some documents available show that the land in question was acquired by Abu Ramadan’s father, but was invaded by encroachers who wanted to take over the land.

The case surrounding the ownership of the property landed at the Adentan Municipal Court in Accra and was later transferred to the Tema High Court for appropriate jurisdiction.

In the matter between Hajia Aisha Ahmed (Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor) and George Edem Kofi Agudogo, Winchester Empire Company Ltd. (1st and 2nd Defendants/Judgment Debtors Respectively), the Adentan Circuit Court 2 granted an Order for Perpetual Injunction against the Defendants; restraining their agents, workmen, assigns, servants and any other group of persons from going onto, entering into, selling and developing the said land with “the 2 parcels of land adjudged as belonging to the Plaintiff.”

Subsequently, the plaintiff on March 11, 2024, secured an Order for Possession of the land and on March 12, 2024, the Plaintiff wrote to the Director General of the Police Legal Directorate of the Ghana Police Service of its intention to go into the execution per Writ of Possession served on the Defendants by the Court, and requested for police assistance to carry out the order for possession.

A Search Report secured on November 25, 2022, from the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission, stated that the affected land belongs to Hajia Aisha Ahmed.

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, believes it would be malicious for anyone to link her to the incident merely due to her connection to the Deputy NADMO Director-General, even though he’s not a party to the suit in court over the land.

The Office of the 2nd Lady, believes the story is merely an attempt to tarnish her image and that of her husband as the country heads to the poll in December.

Below is the petition

24th August 2024.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The vice presidential candidate.

Ghana

Dear Sir,

A PETITION LETTER.

On behalf of the Chiefs in Sekyedumase Traditional Council and the people of Sekyedumase,I write to register our displeasure, disappointment and angst when we heard of the demolition of the 10 buildings belonging to our son Mr George Oti Bonsu on the 7th April 2024 in Accra.

The entire Sekyedumase was in the state of mourning when the news broke to us, most importantly when it was between the family of the 2nd lady and our son which both are strong members of the New patriotic party.

Our youth planned a demonstration to express their displeasure but for the timely intervention of the traditional council of Sekyedumase.

Mr vice President to be, all we are asking you to do for Nananum and the Sekyedumase people is to intervene for a fair judgement and possible compensation for the people of Sekyedumase to be at peace with the party.

George Oti Bonsu is one of the few citizens of our land who supports the town development and he is always keeping the Sekyedumase NPP active.

Kindly help us keep the smile on the face of our people again.

Counting on your cooperation.

Yours Sincerely

Nana Antwi Boasiako II

Sekyedumasehene