Major 3Major Politics

NDC govt to embark on “operation recover looted items” – Okudzeto Ablakwa

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Patrick Biddah

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is expected to recover all items said to have been looted by the current administration.

This NDC government is expected to do by embarking on an operation they said is geared towards all properties acquired under shady circumstances.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who revealed this plan of the NDC , indicated that it is to give back to the state all of its belongings.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is one of the NDC manifesto spokespersons on governance, noted that the government will set up a task force under the name “ Operation Recover All Looted  Items” for such an exercise.

More Read

Georgina Wood, Ken Ofori-Atta & others named in state land grab

NPRA’s suspension of SSNIT hotels sale, initial victory – Ablakwa   
Okudzeto Ablakwa drops SSNIT Hotel bomb on Agric Minister
Police injure protestors against  sale of SSNIT hotels to NPP cronies

Speaking at press conference yesterday September 3, 2024, to throw more lights on the party’s manifesto and its policy for governance and fighting corruption , Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, further warned all those who do not wish to become targets to start returning any state assert they might have acquired through illegitimate and illegal means under this government.

He particularly warned the culprits in the $2bn sky train deal which never was to make it a plan to start refunding the monies they took, failure for which they would be the first to be zoomed on.

Aside the task force, he said the government will be conducting a forensic audit into the alleged scandals and corrupt practices under this government.

Mention was made of the Agyapa royalty, Australia visa scandal, cash for seat at the presidency, the SML and among many others.

You Might Also Like

Georgina Wood, Ken Ofori-Atta & others named in state land grab

NPRA’s suspension of SSNIT hotels sale, initial victory – Ablakwa   

Okudzeto Ablakwa drops SSNIT Hotel bomb on Agric Minister

Police injure protestors against  sale of SSNIT hotels to NPP cronies

Share this Article
Previous Article Entertainment industry faces rising risks: Allianz risk barometer 2024 stresses key threats and mitigation strategies
Next Article Nana Kwame Bediako unveils his 12 pillars for Ghana’s economic growth
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ethnic favoritism engulf Ghana’s Military promotions
General Major 1
Asantehene told not to be selective in galamsey fight
General Major 1
Virgin Atlantic returns to Ghana as it re-launches daily flights
Business Major 2
Nana Kwame Bediako unveils his 12 pillars for Ghana’s economic growth
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?