NDC govt to embark on “operation recover looted items” – Okudzeto Ablakwa

By Patrick Biddah

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is expected to recover all items said to have been looted by the current administration.

This NDC government is expected to do by embarking on an operation they said is geared towards all properties acquired under shady circumstances.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who revealed this plan of the NDC , indicated that it is to give back to the state all of its belongings.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is one of the NDC manifesto spokespersons on governance, noted that the government will set up a task force under the name “ Operation Recover All Looted Items” for such an exercise.

Speaking at press conference yesterday September 3, 2024, to throw more lights on the party’s manifesto and its policy for governance and fighting corruption , Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, further warned all those who do not wish to become targets to start returning any state assert they might have acquired through illegitimate and illegal means under this government.

He particularly warned the culprits in the $2bn sky train deal which never was to make it a plan to start refunding the monies they took, failure for which they would be the first to be zoomed on.

Aside the task force, he said the government will be conducting a forensic audit into the alleged scandals and corrupt practices under this government.

Mention was made of the Agyapa royalty, Australia visa scandal, cash for seat at the presidency, the SML and among many others.