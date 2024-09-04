Nana Kwame Bediako unveils his 12 pillars for Ghana’s economic growth

The leader of the New Force Movement and an independent Presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, has unveiled an ambitious plan to industrialize all 16 regions of Ghana during the virtual launch of his manifesto dubbed, “The 12 Pillars of Economic Freedom” at an event in Accra on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

His manifesto, outlines a comprehensive plan for the economic growth and development of Ghana through 12 key pillars, which focuses on a 16 Regional Industrial Revolution to harness the country’s abundant natural resources and agricultural potential.

The document, described by the New Force Movement as visionary, lays out a comprehensive plan aimed at bringing prosperity, creating opportunities, and ensuring a bright future for all Ghanaians.

In his address, Mr Bediako, alias Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their background, gender, or circumstances.

He highlighted the need to amplify the voices of the differently-abled and underprivileged, ensuring that every talent is nurtured and every dream has the potential to flourish.

According to Nana Kwame Bediako, the research on Attributable Reserves, revealed that Ghana’s wealth in minerals and agro-processing industries is estimated to be worth US$2.5 trillion.

The manifesto outlines the potential wealth of each region, with the Western Region, boasting an estimated US$412.9 billion, the Ashanti Region at US$240 billion, and the Volta Region at US$192 billion.

The 16 Regional Industrial Revolution, aims to create an economic output of US$4.7 trillion within a decade which, includes establishing one industrial plant for minerals and one for agro-processing in each region, while the Ashanti Region, will have two industrial plants due to its higher potential.

Another pillar, highlights a focus on water transportation and inter-regional railway connectivity to enhance trade and connectivity within the country and with neighbouring nations.

The plan also, includes the establishment of an Energy City and Technology Hub, to meet the country’s energy needs and promote technological innovation.

Mr Bediako’s manifesto also, includes pillars dedicated to environmental and human rights protection, apostolic governance, and raising funds through a Citizenship Package targeting African investors.

The manifesto aims to address key areas such as education, healthcare, national security, and sports and the creative industry, with a focus on ownership and control to empower local talent and industries.

The leader of the New Force Movement’s commitment lies in creating a society where equity, equality, and empowerment prevail, setting the stage for a transformative and inclusive Ghana.

He urged the nation to unite behind his vision and called for a collective effort to build a brighter and more equitable future for all citizens.

Nana Kwame Bediako’s determined plan to industrialize all 16 regions of Ghana launched virtual and had a live-streaming event that drew significant online viewership, which saw him presenting a series of artist impressions and mock-ups to illustrate his comprehensive vision for the country’s economic future.

Central to his strategy is the transformation of the Western Region into the “Texas of Africa,” leveraging the area’s rich natural resources to drive industrial growth.

“We have to take the Western Region seriously because it has a lot of natural resources,” Mr. Bediako stated.

“Western Region is going to become the Texas of Africa.”

He emphasized the necessity of shifting Ghana’s economic focus from imports to exports, arguing that this approach would strengthen the national economy and mitigate inflation.

“We need to export more, not import more,” Bediako noted, outlining his plans to build refineries and increase the production of petrochemicals locally. “All we have to do is build our refineries, and we will have competitive prices, and we will save the losses in the economy, the inflation in the economy, just because of industrialization.”

Mr Bediako highlighted Ghana’s current oil production capacity, which stands at 200,000 barrels per day. He proposed that refining this oil domestically would not only create jobs but also reduce dependency on foreign markets.

“We produce 200,000 barrels of oil per day in Ghana. We sell this and then, in fact, we let people extract it, go and refine it. They will go back to Europe and buy this same product premium and sell our fuel at 15 points, something cities per litre,” he explained.

The manifesto’s twelve key pillars aimed at fostering economic freedom and prosperity were christened “New Force’s 12 Pillars for Economic Growth;

Pillar 1- 16 Regional Industrial Revolution

Pillar 2- Ghana’s First Water Transportation & Sub-Regional Railway

Pillar 3- Energy City & Technology Hub

Pillar 4- Reserves Reserves Reserves

Pillar 5- National Sovereign Wealth Fund

Pillar 6- The SSNIT Revolution.

Pillar 7- Industri-Cation (Industrialization + Education)

Pillar 8- Environmental & Human Rights Protection

Pillar 9- The “Apostolic” Government

Pillar 10- Ghana’s First $50 Billion

Pillar 11- National Security and Data Protection

Pillar 12- Sports and Creative Industry