GeneralMajor 2

Savannah conflict displaces over 48,000: NADMO preliminary report exposes scale of crisis

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
NADMO/Savannah Region/Conflict/Displacement

A preliminary assessment by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed the scale of destruction and displacement caused by recent conflict in Ghana’s Savannah Region, with 48,051 people forced to flee their homes since violence erupted on 23 August 2025.

The hardest-hit areas include Sawla, Gbeniyiri, Kalba, Sanyeri, and Denee, where families have been uprooted and left vulnerable. The report confirms casualties, while also highlighting the plight of pregnant women, children, and persons with physical challenges now living in makeshift shelters.

Economic losses are already devastating. The preliminary findings show widespread destruction of livestock, a vital source of income for households.

Communities such as Kalba reported 7,842 animals lost, while Denee recorded 7,845, losses estimated to run into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis. Several homes have also partially collapsed, compounding the crisis.

Displaced persons are sheltering at designated safe zones, including the Sawla Displacement Camp, but their needs remain urgent. Authorities have appealed for food items such as rice, beans, maize, and oil, alongside non-food essentials including tents, blankets, soap, sanitary pads, mosquito nets, mobile toilets, and first aid kits.

More Read

Sawla/Conflict

Fear and flight in Sawla: Women and children bear the brunt of district conflict

Inexperienced Pilot, bad weather, human error blamed in military helicopter crash
Foreign Ministry  seeks help to evacuate Ghanaians caught in Iran-Israel conflict
Peace without Justice will end in floccinaucinihilipilification

Despite the extent of the crisis, NADMO’s initial assessment notes that public infrastructure such as schools, health centres, and water and sanitation systems have largely been spared, offering some reassurance for future recovery efforts.

For now, however, the focus remains squarely on the humanitarian emergency, with over 48,000 displaced Ghanaians relying on swift national and international support to survive.

You Might Also Like

Fear and flight in Sawla: Women and children bear the brunt of district conflict

Inexperienced Pilot, bad weather, human error blamed in military helicopter crash

Foreign Ministry  seeks help to evacuate Ghanaians caught in Iran-Israel conflict

Peace without Justice will end in floccinaucinihilipilification

Share this Article
Previous Article Dead/Aboabo/Galamsey 22-year-old gunned down at suspected galamsey site in Aboabo
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NADMO/Savannah Region/Conflict/Displacement
Savannah conflict displaces over 48,000: NADMO preliminary report exposes scale of crisis
General Major 2
Dead/Aboabo/Galamsey
22-year-old gunned down at suspected galamsey site in Aboabo
General Major 3
Riverson Oppong/OMCs/NPA/Forex losses/Fuel hike
OMCs blame forex losses for fuel price hike
Business Major 1
Okudzeto Ablakwa/Diplomatic presence/John Mahama/Singapore/Lisbon/Consulates
Mahama plots global diplomatic surge: Ghana to open four new Consulates in 2026
General Major 1
Lost your password?