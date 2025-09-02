Savannah conflict displaces over 48,000: NADMO preliminary report exposes scale of crisis

A preliminary assessment by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed the scale of destruction and displacement caused by recent conflict in Ghana’s Savannah Region, with 48,051 people forced to flee their homes since violence erupted on 23 August 2025.

The hardest-hit areas include Sawla, Gbeniyiri, Kalba, Sanyeri, and Denee, where families have been uprooted and left vulnerable. The report confirms casualties, while also highlighting the plight of pregnant women, children, and persons with physical challenges now living in makeshift shelters.

Economic losses are already devastating. The preliminary findings show widespread destruction of livestock, a vital source of income for households.

Communities such as Kalba reported 7,842 animals lost, while Denee recorded 7,845, losses estimated to run into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis. Several homes have also partially collapsed, compounding the crisis.

Displaced persons are sheltering at designated safe zones, including the Sawla Displacement Camp, but their needs remain urgent. Authorities have appealed for food items such as rice, beans, maize, and oil, alongside non-food essentials including tents, blankets, soap, sanitary pads, mosquito nets, mobile toilets, and first aid kits.

Despite the extent of the crisis, NADMO’s initial assessment notes that public infrastructure such as schools, health centres, and water and sanitation systems have largely been spared, offering some reassurance for future recovery efforts.

For now, however, the focus remains squarely on the humanitarian emergency, with over 48,000 displaced Ghanaians relying on swift national and international support to survive.