22-year-old gunned down at suspected galamsey site in Aboabo

The Dormaa Central community of Aboabo has been thrown into mourning after a young man was shot dead at a suspected illegal mining site on Sunday, 31 August 2025.

The deceased, identified as Isahaku Yeboah, aged 22, was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen in the afternoon at a location believed to be used for galamsey operations. The assailants fled the scene immediately, leaving residents in fear and confusion.

Though details of the shooting remain sketchy, locals say the killing underscores the increasing dangers associated with illegal mining in the area.

Police are yet to release an official statement. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue pending investigations.

The incident has reignited calls for tougher action against illegal mining, which many Ghanaians blame for rising violence, insecurity, and environmental destruction.

For residents of Aboabo, Yeboah’s death is both a personal loss and another grim reminder of the deadly consequences tied to galamsey activities across the country.