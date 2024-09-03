Sammy Gyamfi takes a swipe at Bawumia over deteriorating value of the cedi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his handling of Ghana’s economy, particularly in light of the declining value of the Ghanaian Cedi.

As of the latest exchange rates, one U.S. dollar is now equal to GHC 16.4, raising growing concerns among Ghanaians about the country’s economic management.

In his Facebook post, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, did not hold back his disdain for the government’s economic policies.

He referred to Dr Bawumia, who also serves as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT), as “the ever-lying Vice President,” claiming that he has failed to deliver on his promises to stabilize the economy.

“With 95 more days to change this useless government, it is time for the people of Ghana to hold those in power accountable for their mismanagement.” Sammy Gyamfi stated.

The Dr Bawumia had previously touted his administration’s efforts to tackle inflation and promote economic growth, but the recent surge in the dollar’s value has prompted skepticism about the government’s fiscal policies.

Critics argue that the cedi’s depreciation is a direct reflection of ineffective governance, leading to increased hardship for ordinary citizens.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi’s comments, have sparked a wave of discussion on social media, with many Ghanaians echoing his sentiments regarding the state of the economy.

As the political climate intensifies in the lead-up to the polls, the NDC continues to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling government, leveraging economic issues as a core campaign theme especially the 24-hour economic policy and job creation.

With only a few months to go before Ghanaians head to the polls, the focus on economic management is expected to dominate the political discourse.