Sammy Gyamfi refutes GHS173,940 office furniture replacement

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, has denied allegations that he refurbished his office at a cost of GHS173,940, after assuming office.

Describing the claim as “false” and politically motivated, Mr Gyamfi, stated that he had made no modifications to his office setup. H

e attributed the reports to elements within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), whom he accused of spreading misinformation following their electoral loss.

“The claim by some hirelings of the New Patriotic Party, who are still nursing their wounds after suffering the most embarrassing electoral defeat in the history of Ghana, that I have changed the chair, desk, fridge, and design of my office at the PMMC at a cost of GHS173, 940 is totally false,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

He further emphasized that, all items in his office predated his tenure.

“I have made no changes to my office since assuming office as Acting Managing Director for PMMC on January 20, 2025. All the things in my office, including the chair, desk, fridge, etc., were there before I assumed office. Not even the A4 sheets or pens on my office desk have been changed,” he asserted.

Mr Gyamfi, urged the public to verify the information before believing such allegations, warning against what he described as deliberate misinformation.

“The general public is humbly entreated to be on the lookout for fake news from the desperate NPP. Kindly double-check claims made by their communicators and social media surrogates, lest you fall prey to their deliberate disinformation narratives,” he cautioned.

His response, follows social media reports suggesting that he had undertaken an expensive office renovation shortly after assuming his role at PMMC.