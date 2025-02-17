BusinessMajor 2

Roads Minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss smart highways, future projects

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, held a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, aimed at deepening collaboration in road infrastructure development.

The discussions centered on ongoing projects funded or constructed by Chinese companies, as well as new opportunities for cooperation to enhance Ghana’s road network and support economic growth.

Key areas explored, included the development of smart highways, the adoption of innovative construction technologies, and strategies for maintaining existing road infrastructure.

These initiatives align with the Mahama government’s commitment to improving transportation and connectivity across the country.

China has played a significant role in Ghana’s infrastructure sector, funding and executing major road projects.

The meeting reaffirmed both nations’ dedication to strengthening their partnership in delivering quality road infrastructure.

Minister Agbodza, expressed optimism that continued collaboration with China would help address Ghana’s road infrastructure challenges, while Ambassador Tong Defa reiterated China’s willingness to support Ghana’s developmental agenda through technological and financial assistance.

This engagement marks another step in Ghana’s broader efforts to modernize its road network and enhance economic development through strategic international partnerships.

