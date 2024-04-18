Sammy Gyamfi mocks government over Ameri Power Plant rebranding

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken to his social media handle to mock the government over the rebranding and commissioning of the Ameri Power Plants to Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP).

The rebranding and commissioning of the Ameri Power Plants to K1TPP, took place on Wednesday, April 17 2024, in Anwomaso, Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The move by the government aims to enhance power generation and distribution in the region, ensuring a stable supply of electricity to residents.

Sammy Gyamfi, sarcastically suggested that the government might soon relocate John Mahama’s refurbished Ridge Hospital to Kumasi for recommissioning, citing the poor state of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The NDC’s National Communications Officer post on social media, seems to be a jab at the current administration’s lack of investment in infrastructure development and healthcare.

However, Sammy Gyamfi, used the opportunity to criticize the government’s actions, particularly linking it to the neglect of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.