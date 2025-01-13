Sammy Gyamfi debunks claims of large convoy in Accra

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi Esq., has categorically denied allegations made by one Justice Abeeku, a former Presidential Staffer under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said Justice Abeeku had alleged on social media that he encountered Sammy Gyamfi in a large convoy of several cars and police dispatch riders while driving in Accra over the weekend.

Sammy Gyamfi described the claim as totally false and maliciously contrived to court public disaffection.

He emphasized that he was not present in any such convoy and has never sanctioned or used one.

“I wish to place on record that the said claim is totally false and maliciously contrived to court public disaffection for me. I was nowhere near the said convoy, nor have I ever sanctioned or used any such convoy,” the statement read.

The National Communication Officer of the NDC further clarified that he conducts himself as an ordinary citizen of Ghana and does not move about in convoys.

He urged the public to dismiss the allegations, describing them as baseless fabrications.