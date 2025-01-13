Former President Akufo-Addo’s statue in Sekondi pulled down by unknown individuals

The statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, located at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, has been destroyed by unknown individuals.

A source close to the police revealed that they received information about the incident and promptly rushed to the scene “By the time we got there, the damage had already been done,” the source said.

The entire statue has been toppled and destroyed, with the head to the knee area smashed. It reportedly occurred at about 1:30 am on January 13, 2025.

Unveiled on November 6, 2024, to honour the former president, the statue in December 2024 received repairs to the leg after it suffered noticeable damage.

A gaping hole at the back of the left leg sparked widespread speculation about the cause of the damage, with some residents suspecting deliberate vandalism and others attributing it to possible structural defects.

Eyewitnesses reported that the repairs were carried out on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, around 4:00 pm by two men and a woman. A police officer was also observed providing security at the scene by 6:00 pm.

Despite its restoration, the statue has remained a symbol of contention in the community. Questions have been raised about its appropriateness and timing, particularly in light of other pressing developmental needs.