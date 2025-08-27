Retired Police Chiefs pack out after exposé

…But Frempong stays on as presidency struggles to enforce ban

The Director-General of Research and Planning, DCOP Martin Kwaku Ayiih, vacated his office swiftly on Monday, just hours after The Herald, revealed that he had overstayed his tenure, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Mr Ayiih, who had been at the centre of controversy over his continued stay in the Service, marked his departure with a small farewell gathering in his office attended by close friends and associates.

He has now been succeeded by DCOP Raymond Ali Adofiem as the new Director-General of Research and Planning.

His exit follows that of COP Sebastian Atsu Wemegah, who had earlier proceeded on retirement.

COP Wemegah was initially replaced by DCOP David Kwaku Amoako as Director of ICT, but that position has since been taken over by DCOP Alex K. Wowolo, formerly the Savannah Regional Commander, who now heads the Police Service’s ICT Directorate.

However, COP Michael Nketia Frempong, Director-General of Finance, has been granted a two-year post-retirement contract, despite President John Mahama’s clear stance against retaining civil and public servants beyond the mandatory retirement age.

Unlike the Ghana Armed Forces, which experienced the departure of senior officers with the arrival of the Mahama administration, the Ghana Police Service had not undergone any significant reshuffle. The ongoing retirements and subsequent replacements of senior officers who had reached statutory retirement age are viewed as part of the “reset” the President had promised during the 2024 electioneering campaign.

On Monday, The Herald revealed how the Ghana Police Service was engulfed in controversy, following the selective retirement of senior officers amid the continued stay of others on post-retirement contracts, in apparent defiance of President John Dramani Mahama’s directive banning such extensions.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Sebastian Atsu Wemegah, who was due for retirement on August 6, 2025, had officially left the Service. In contrast, his colleague, COP Martin Kwaku Ayiih, scheduled to exit on June 28, 2025, remained in office as of last week, Friday, August 22, 2025.

More controversially, COP Nketia Frempong has been granted a two-year post-retirement contract and remains in office as Director-General of Finance, despite President Mahama’s directive.

The ban on post-retirement contracts was first announced by the President himself to Parliament during his State of the Nation Address on 27 February 2025.

A green letter from the presidency dated April 2, 2025, signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Calistus Mahama, reiterated the policy, reinforcing how important the decision was to the President.

Sources at the Presidency say the contract, which runs until 19 July 2027, was approved “in error” and may be reduced to a single year.

The decision had sparked disquiet within the Police Service, with many describing it as discriminatory. Critics argue that while Wemegah has been compelled to retire, Nketia Frempong has been allowed to stay, fueling perceptions of bias and political interference.

Tensions have heightened amid reports that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, is lobbying for his own post-retirement contract.

Yohuno, born on December 27, 1965 and enlisted on August 1, 1985, with Service Number PO 001731, is expected to retire on December 27, 2025, when he turns 60, after serving his terminal leave.

The controversy began last month when a letter, signed by IGP Yohuno and dated July 16, 2025, just three days before Frempong’s scheduled terminal leave, confirmed the Finance Director’s extension.

The letter stated that the extension was intended to “enable you to continue to impact and bring your rich professional and management experiences to bear in the Service,” and assured that all salaries, allowances, and entitlements would remain unchanged.

The development has raised eyebrows among political observers, as it mirrors practices heavily criticised under the previous Akufo-Addo administration, where contract extensions for loyal officers were seen as undermining institutional discipline and blocking career progression.

COP Okyere Darko Asumadu is also due to retire on 11 October 2025, with analysts watching closely to see if the Presidency will uphold its policy or grant further exceptions.

For years, the Police Service has struggled with the practice of extending contracts for senior officers, a system that bred resentment and slowed promotions within the ranks. The NDC, while in opposition, had strongly criticised the practice and promised sweeping reforms.

With the President’s own directive now appearing to be undermined, speculation is rife that powerful lobbying and internal politics are at play, leaving officers and the public questioning whether institutional discipline will once again be sacrificed for political expediency.

The Herald last month revealed troubling developments within the Police Service, pointing to growing discontent and declining morale, particularly at the Headquarters, over what is seen as a disregard for established procedures governing career progression and retirement.

Sources within the Service indicated that the IGP is quietly revising long-standing policies on retirement without issuing any formal communication. Several senior officers eligible for terminal leave are reportedly still at post, in contravention of regulations.

According to standard service rules, officers approaching retirement are expected to proceed on terminal leave in the months leading up to their 60th birthday.

However, The Herald has learned that some officers, believed to be close associates of the IGP, remain in active service, while others perceived to be outside his inner circle are being compelled to comply with the rules.

Insiders further reveal that upon assuming office, IGP Yohuno considered abolishing terminal leave altogether through a formal circular. Though advised against it, he appears to have implemented the change informally by selectively retaining certain officers, particularly at the Headquarters.

This inconsistency in rule enforcement is reportedly breeding frustration.