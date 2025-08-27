Fear and flight in Sawla: Women and children bear the brunt of district conflict

Written by Mahama Haruna

Indeed, in times of conflict, it is always women and children who bear the brunt of the suffering. On my journey from Tamale to Bole today, I observed a distressing situation.

Many of the Brifor communities near Sawla appeared deserted. The atmosphere was tense, and the reality on the ground was heartbreaking.

Hundreds of women and children have sought refuge at the Sawla Police Station, where a significant police presence is providing them with protection.

As part of security measures, all vehicles passing through the area are being thoroughly searched. During a stop for inspection around 5:30pm on Tuesday (26 August), I interacted with one of the displaced women.

When I asked if they had eaten, she responded: “We’ve not eaten since arriving here at the Police station. But we are not hungry. We just want to leave Sawla.”

Her words reflect the fear and uncertainty hanging over these families displaced from their homes and unsure of what lies ahead.

Quietly, and without interfering with the security operations, I managed to take some photos of the women and children.

I respectfully implore all stakeholders, traditional leaders, government officials, security agencies, opinion leaders, and community members to work round the clock to resolve this conflict swiftly and peacefully.