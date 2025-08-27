BusinessMajor 1

NLA introduces sticker system to curb illegal lottery operations

3 Min Read
3 Min Read

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced the introduction of a new sticker system, effective 1 September 2025, as part of efforts to regulate and sanitise Ghana’s lottery industry.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Director-General of the NLA, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, stated that the initiative, developed in collaboration with lotto writers, Licensed Marketing Companies (LMCs), and private partners, would help distinguish legitimate operators from those engaged in illegal lottery activities.

According to him, the sticker system will strengthen enforcement by providing a simple means of identifying authorised lotto writers, thereby addressing the widespread problem of unauthorised ticket sales and banker-to-banker operations.

“This reform will not only sanitise the industry but also ensure that revenues generated flow into the appropriate accounts for the benefit of the Republic of Ghana,” Mr Abdul-Salam stated.

The new measure forms part of broader reforms being implemented under the government of President John Dramani Mahama to strengthen the NLA’s regulatory framework, increase accountability and boost revenue mobilisation to support national development.

More Read

Mohammed Abdul-Salam wins top leadership award at Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards

NLA Boss in China to forge digital lottery partnerships
Lotteries Board of Namibia to understudy operations of NLA
NLA unveils new draw machines and relaunches VAG Lotto Game

The NLA Director-General expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of lotto writers and their leadership, the sticker system would significantly enhance revenue mobilisation while safeguarding the integrity of the lottery business in Ghana.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG), Kwaku Duah-Tawiah, emphasised the need for collective action to curb illegal activities in the industry through the new system.

He explained that the stickers were designed to help identify and eliminate unlicensed lotto operators, agents, writers and even fake stickers that undermine the credibility of the system.

Mr Duah-Tawiah cautioned lotto writers against collaborating with operators who are not duly registered with the NLA, warning that anyone who did so would be acting at their own risk.

“This is our country, and its progress depends on us. Any funds that end up in the wrong hands only deny the nation the resources it needs for development,” he said.

He further urged operators to cooperate fully with CLAAG and the NLA to ensure the initiative’s success, describing the support of private operators as crucial.

Arguing that operators pay significant registration fees to the NLA, Mr Duah-Tawiah said it was unfair for unlicensed individuals to exploit the winning numbers drawn by the Authority for illegal business.

He called on all stakeholders to support the campaign, emphasising that the success of the sticker system would help protect the integrity of the lottery industry and contribute to national development.

You Might Also Like

Mohammed Abdul-Salam wins top leadership award at Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards

NLA Boss in China to forge digital lottery partnerships

Lotteries Board of Namibia to understudy operations of NLA

NLA unveils new draw machines and relaunches VAG Lotto Game

Share this Article
Previous Article NPA Act set for overhaul after 20 years
Next Article Retired Police Chiefs pack out after exposé
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GoldBod/Sammy Gyamfi/Bonus
GoldBod rolls out GHC832 special bonus for licensed miners
General Major 1
Eric Ebo Acquah/Blue Rose Limited/Shelter Afrique Development Bank/Loan
Real estate mogul Eric Ebo Acquah floors Shelter Afrique in $1m loan battle
General Major 1
Educate Africa Institute (EAI)/WAEC/BECE Results
Educate Africa Institute threatens legal action against WAEC over withheld BECE results
General Major 1
Sachia Vickery /OnlyFans/Tennis
Why professional tennis player, Sachia Vickery turned to OnlyFans to help fund her career
Major 2 Sports
Lost your password?