NLA introduces sticker system to curb illegal lottery operations

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced the introduction of a new sticker system, effective 1 September 2025, as part of efforts to regulate and sanitise Ghana’s lottery industry.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Director-General of the NLA, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, stated that the initiative, developed in collaboration with lotto writers, Licensed Marketing Companies (LMCs), and private partners, would help distinguish legitimate operators from those engaged in illegal lottery activities.

According to him, the sticker system will strengthen enforcement by providing a simple means of identifying authorised lotto writers, thereby addressing the widespread problem of unauthorised ticket sales and banker-to-banker operations.

“This reform will not only sanitise the industry but also ensure that revenues generated flow into the appropriate accounts for the benefit of the Republic of Ghana,” Mr Abdul-Salam stated.

The new measure forms part of broader reforms being implemented under the government of President John Dramani Mahama to strengthen the NLA’s regulatory framework, increase accountability and boost revenue mobilisation to support national development.

The NLA Director-General expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of lotto writers and their leadership, the sticker system would significantly enhance revenue mobilisation while safeguarding the integrity of the lottery business in Ghana.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG), Kwaku Duah-Tawiah, emphasised the need for collective action to curb illegal activities in the industry through the new system.

He explained that the stickers were designed to help identify and eliminate unlicensed lotto operators, agents, writers and even fake stickers that undermine the credibility of the system.

Mr Duah-Tawiah cautioned lotto writers against collaborating with operators who are not duly registered with the NLA, warning that anyone who did so would be acting at their own risk.

“This is our country, and its progress depends on us. Any funds that end up in the wrong hands only deny the nation the resources it needs for development,” he said.

He further urged operators to cooperate fully with CLAAG and the NLA to ensure the initiative’s success, describing the support of private operators as crucial.

Arguing that operators pay significant registration fees to the NLA, Mr Duah-Tawiah said it was unfair for unlicensed individuals to exploit the winning numbers drawn by the Authority for illegal business.

He called on all stakeholders to support the campaign, emphasising that the success of the sticker system would help protect the integrity of the lottery industry and contribute to national development.