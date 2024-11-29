Prof. Hinson cautions media against misinformation during election

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, has called on the media to exercise caution in their reporting as Ghana approaches the December 7 general elections, urging them to avoid inflaming tensions.

Speaking at the Media Executives Breakfast organised by the Africa Media Bureau on yesterday, Thursday, November 28, Prof. Hinson emphasized the vital role of ethical journalism in ensuring a peaceful and informed electoral process.

The event, themed “Ethical Considerations and Risks in Programming for Social Media: Responsible Election Reporting,” brought together media professionals to discuss best practices for election coverage in the digital age.

In his address, Prof. Hinson, highlighted the dangers of misinformation and disinformation, particularly during elections.

He stressed the importance of fair and balanced reporting, urging journalists and media outlets to resist becoming platforms for political propaganda.

He explained the significance of distinguishing between misinformation and disinformation, stressing that this understanding is crucial for media practitioners in upholding their responsibilities.

Prof. Hinson, also addressed the balance between promoting free expression and avoiding the dissemination of harmful content.

While acknowledging that freedom of speech is fundamental to democracy, he cautioned that journalists must be aware of the potential consequences of their reporting, especially in a politically charged environment.

“When you are doing misinformation, you are unintentionally spreading false content but when you are engaged in disinformation, you are deliberately spreading false information. When you engage in misinformation and disinformation, you are promoting political propaganda and eventually, when you are found out, you create a loss of trust in media institutions and that cannot be your portion.

“We need to balance free expression with creating harmful content so that we don’t create eco chambers. Issues around privacy and data setting must also be approached carefully. And the media must also be careful misusing sensitive user data so as not to run into ditches.”