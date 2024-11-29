Ada West NCCE holds parliamentary dialogue

By Paul Mamattah

The Ada West office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee and Good Governance Africa, has organised the 2024 Parliamentary Dialogue for candidates aspiring for the position of Member of Parliament for the Sege Constituency.

The Parliamentary Dialogue, was aimed to facilitate meaningful interaction among Parliamentary Candidates, with the goals of enhancing unity and alleviating political tension in the Constituency.

It also served as a platform for candidates to articulate their perspectives and proposed policies on various crucial issues such as education, employment, healthcare, infrastructure, economy, and agriculture.



The NCCE, conducted research in thematic areas dubbed “Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter,” providing electorates with opportunities to pose relevant questions and seek clarifications on campaign promises. This initiative enables voters to make informed decisions when selecting their preferred candidate ahead of the 2024 general election.

Even though representatives from the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, declined to engage, the Independent Candidate, Eunice Lasi, stood as the sole participant in the Parliamentary dialogue.

During the event, she eloquently outlined her policies for the Sege Constituency including education, infrastructure, healthcare, economy, agriculture, and employment.

In his welcome address, the Ada West District Director of the NCCE, Samuel Etsey, emphasized the importance of creating a neutral platform for political discourse essential for the nation’s growth and stability aimed at enhancing democracy at the Constituency level.

He added that the NCCE was established under Article 231 of the 1992Constitution, and plays a crucial role in promoting democracy and raising civic awareness among citizens regarding their rights and responsibilities.

Mr Etsey, highlighted the critical issue of money in politics, particularly the troubling practices of vote-buying and vote-selling, which threaten the integrity of the electoral process, and warned that such actions undermine the principles of democracy by prioritizing financial influence over moral values and community interests.

He called upon candidates to advocate for transparency and ethical conduct in their campaigns, urging a reflection on the long-term impacts of their actions on electoral trust and credibility.



Furthermore, the NCCE Director addressed the growing problem of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation within political narratives, urging candidates to commit to providing accurate information to empower voters and facilitate informed decision-making.

Mr Etsey, also encouraged political party leaders to support the NCCE’s initiatives in educating their supporters on proper voting methods, citing research that indicates a significant number of spoiled or rejected ballots remains a concern for voters.

He urged all political representatives to work towards reducing violence in politics, promoting a culture of respect and constructive dialogue focused on ideas and policies rather than divisive tactics.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, Fredrick Mawuli Agbenu, underscored the significance of creating a platform for voters to engage with aspiring parliamentary candidates.

He stated that earlier this year, the NCCE conducted research that revealed 19 key issues of interest to Ghanaians, with education topping the list, followed by employment, health, road and infrastructure as well as economic development saying; these findings have shaped the questions posed to parliamentary candidates, facilitating meaningful interaction between them and the electorate.

While acknowledging the peaceful nature of elections, Mr Agbenu cautioned that the politicians can sometimes incite conflict and emphasize the importance of a contest of ideas and raised concerns over the growing threats of misinformation and disinformation, particularly through social media, urging voters to verify the information they share to prevent potential misunderstandings.

Mr Agbenu, also addressed the influence of religious prophecies on the electoral process, advising the public to focus on the democratic principle of counting votes rather than succumbing to speculative predictions.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of young people in the electoral process but warned against their potential exploitation for violent purposes, pleaded with the youth to refrain from engaging in any form of election-related violence, and emphasized their vital contributions to national development.

On her part, the Operations Manager for Good Governance for Africa-West Africa Regional office, Madam Gifty obeng, stated that elections serve as a pivotal moment for citizens to assess and refine our governance processes, evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the leaders we choose to guide our growth and development.

She added that it is the responsibility of every citizen to participate actively in the electoral process when the opportunity arises, reinforcing our commitment to democracy rather than simply following the government of the day.

Madam Obeng reiterated that elections have often been fraught with tension, largely due to intense competition among opposition parties adding that; Ghana’s multi-party democracy, admired by many developed nations, allows us a unique platform to exchange ideas, present compelling arguments, and empower voters with the knowledge they need to make informed choices.

She noted that Good Governance Africa is proud to collaborate with esteemed organisations such as the NCCE to facilitate platforms where Parliamentary candidates can dialogue their policies and engage directly with the electorate.

According to Madam Obeng, this initiative will not only enable candidates to showcase their ideas but will also serve as a countermeasure against misinformation and disinformation saying;that such dialogue enriches our democratic process and cultivates a more informed and engaged citizenry.

Presenting her policy proposals aiming to address key issues affecting the Constituency, the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Sege Constituency, Madam Eunice Lasi,in the realm of education, pledged to renovate deteriorating classroom resources and establish a modern, well-equipped library for students.

She emphasized the importance of technology in education, promising to implement at least five commercial computer labs in schools to enhance students’ understanding of computer science.Addressing safety concerns, the candidate highlighted the urgent need to fence the Ada Senior High Technical School to ensure the protection of students.

In agricultural development, the aspiring MP expressed her intent to advocate for the establishment of a factory in the Sege Constituency, allowing farmers to sell their harvested tomatoes at fair prices.

Additionally, she emphasized the necessity of an irrigation system to support year-round farming, assuring farmers that if elected, they would receive access to a constituency tractor and improved agricultural resources.

On the employment front, the candidate committed to creating more opportunities for youth in areas such as fashion design and beautification by establishing vocational training centers across all 15 electoral areas in the Constituency.

Madam Lasi also plans to facilitate entry into security services for young people and support local artisans and women entrepreneurs with funding to start their businesses.Through these initiatives, she aims to foster a thriving community and improve the living standards of the constituents in the Sege Constituency.