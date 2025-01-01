PRINPAG president calls for unity and growth in 2025

As Ghana ushers in the year 2025, the president of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Andrew Edwin Arthur, has extended heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and promising year to all members.

In his New Year message, Mr Arthur, emphasized the importance of growth, success, and renewed strength within the media profession, highlighting the vital role of journalism as the fourth estate of the realm.

Reflecting on the past year’s events, particularly the December 2024 general elections, he expressed gratitude to members for their professionalism and adherence to high journalistic standards.

The PRINPAG president, underscored the evolving relationship between media practitioners and the state, noting its significance for holistic national development.

Mr Arthur urged the media handlers of the incoming administration to ensure fairness and inclusivity, avoiding discrimination against any media outlet.

He proposed the establishment of a unified media platform to facilitate transparent and equitable sharing of government information, fostering collaboration and trust within the media landscape.

Furthermore, the PRINPAG President called on the new government and media handlers to actively engage with media associations, emphasizing the need for partnerships that benefit both the media and national development.

He explained that this collaboration is crucial in addressing the challenges facing the industry and reversing Ghana’s declining position on the World Press Freedom Index.

Mr Arthur commended the resilience and dedication of PRINPAG members, encouraging them to stand united in the pursuit of a vibrant media environment.

As the new year unfolds, he expressed optimism for breakthroughs and progress within the Ghanaian media fraternity.

He concluded by wishing all members a happy New Year, envisioning a year filled with hope, unity, and transformative growth for PRINPAG and the entire media community in Ghana.