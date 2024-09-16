PRINPAG hosts capacity building workshop to empower journalists ahead of 2024 general election

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) held a two-day residential capacity building workshop for its members at Somanya in the Eastern Region, aimed at strengthening election reporting abilities ahead of the upcoming 2024 general election.

Under the theme, “Empowering Journalists for Credible Elections: Enhancing Reporting and Fact-Checking Skills,” the workshop brought together journalists from various media houses to enhance their capabilities in delivering accurate and responsible election coverage.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, in her keynote address, she emphasized the urgent need to equip journalists with the right skills and training to combat the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation in the country.

She underscored the pivotal role that journalists play in shaping public opinion and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The Minster underscored the importance of distinguishing between professional journalism and other forms of content creation, such as blogging or social media commentary.

She stressed that the display of professionalism and adherence to ethical standards are crucial in enabling the public to discern credible information from falsehoods.

Drawing examples from the recent US Presidential debate, Fatimatu Abubakar, praised the practice of real-time fact-checking by moderators, which she said helped expose claims made without sufficient basis.

She urged Ghanaian journalists to emulate such diligence in verifying information before dissemination.

The Minister emphasized the gatekeeping role of the media in scrutinizing such statements and preventing the spread of misinformation.

Fatimatu Abubakar, also highlighted the responsibility of politicians to prioritize the stability and security of the nation above personal or partisan interests, especially in the aftermath of elections.

She cautioned against the potential for online rumors and disinformation to spiral into real-world violence, as witnessed in other countries.

The Information Minister underscored government’s commitment to supporting media organisations in enhancing professional standards and equipping journalists to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Ghana’s democratic discourse and social cohesion.

On his part, the President of PRINPAG, Andrew Edwin Arthur, voiced his concerns regarding the high levels of greed and self-interest among media professionals in the country saying; these attitudes have led to a neglect of journalistic ethics.

He noted that the significant influence of traditional media is being undermined by issues such as media fragmentation, greed, unnecessary politicization, discrimination, and a failure to uphold professional standards.

“These adverse practices have undermined the media’s standing as the Fourth Estate and have resulted in a decrease in support for private newspapers,” he remarked.

Mr Arthur warned that immediate action is necessary to reverse these trends, or the industry will face dire consequences.

He also pointed out that there is growing evidence that government officials and the public are becoming increasingly hesitant to share vital information with the media due to concerns over potential distortion or manipulation of sensitive information, primarily driven by rampant politicization and a disregard for professional ethics.

To address these issues, Mr Arthur stated that PRINPAG’s current leadership is dedicated to implementing strategies aimed at rebuilding trust in the media.

He noted that such initiative is the workshop designed to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge necessary to report professionally and impartially on the upcoming general elections.

“As we approach the 2024 general election, it is crucial that journalists uphold the highest standards of reporting. Your work can significantly influence the perception of elections and contribute to a peaceful and democratic society,” He added.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in interactive sessions focused on best practices in election reporting, advanced fact-checking techniques, and the ethical responsibilities of journalists during elections.

Experts in media ethics, law, and political reporting facilitated the sessions, providing participants with practical skills and tools to navigate the complexities of election-related coverage.

The two-day event concluded with participants expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to grow their skills and vowing to uphold their duty as trusted sources of information for the public.