NPP General Secretary advocates bedroom campaign for female members

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has tasked women to take the campaign to win the December 7 polls to every corner of the Ashanti Region.

The chief scribe of the ruling party charged women within the party to take the campaign to the “bedroom, homes and communities.”

Speaking at the Durbar Ground after the Manhyia South Health Walk on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Kodua, emphasized his belief in the power of women, urging them to take charge and lead the campaign effort.

The Manhyia South Constituency was for years represented by the Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who was also on the walk.

“We need you to take our message to every household, every market, and every community. Don’t let the opposition (NDC) deceive the public with lies,” Kodua said.

Kodua’s call to action was met with enthusiasm from the women present, who pledged to mobilize support for the party. He encouraged them to utilize their networks, sharing the party’s achievements and vision for Ghana’s future.

The General Secretary’s emphasis on women’s involvement. By leveraging their influence, the party aims to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

With the women of the NPP, now more energized than ever, the stage is set for a vibrant and inclusive campaign that reaches every corner of Ghana.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manhyia, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has said the Ashanti Region, will reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) any day in the 2024 election no matter what.



“The NDC can spread their flag all over Manhyia South, they can paint Manhyia South with gold. We have not forgotten what the NPP has done for us,” Lawyer Bafour Awuah said.

Other NPP bigwigs who attended the walk include the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Suame Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, among other party executives in the region.



Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah mentioned some projects the NPP has done under Matthew Opoku Prempeh including Astro Turfs and the famous Afia Kobi Library in the constituency.



According to him after touring homes in his constituency, residents have promised never to vote for the NDC no matter what happens.



“I have toured about 60% of homes in the constituency, and what they are saying is that they will never vote for John Mahama; not today or tomorrow,” he stated.



“They say they remember what you (Matthew Opoku Prempeh) did for them; hence, they will never vote for Mahama, not today or tomorrow,” he reiterated.



He further revealed that his people (Manhyia South) will in the December polls vote massively for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to show their appreciation to him for making NAPO his running mate.