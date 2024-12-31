National Awards and Honours should maintain a balanced and fair approach that avoids skewing towards politicians

1. Meritocracy and Fairness: The essence of any award system is to recognize true merit. When awards are disproportionately given to politicians, it undermines the principle of meritocracy. Awards should be based on genuine contributions and achievements rather than political connections or influence. This ensures that the recognition is deserved and meaningful.

2. Public Trust and Integrity: The credibility of an awards system hinges on its fairness and impartiality. If awards are perceived as politically motivated, it can lead to a loss of public trust. People may see these honours as tools for political gain rather than genuine acknowledgments of achievement, leading to cynicism and skepticism about the intentions behind the awards.

3. Diversity and Comprehensive Representation: Society is enriched by a diversity of contributions from various fields, including science, arts, education, social work, and more. Focusing predominantly on politicians can overshadow these vital contributions.

By ensuring that awards recognize a broad spectrum of achievements, we celebrate the multifaceted nature of human endeavor and encourage excellence across all domains.

4. Encouragement and Inspiration Across Fields: Awards serve as a powerful source of inspiration, motivating individuals to strive for excellence. By recognizing achievers from a wide range of fields, awards inspire people from all walks of life to contribute positively to society.

This encouragement is crucial for fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and social responsibility.

4. Depoliticization and Neutrality: Keeping awards apolitical helps maintain their sanctity and ensures they are seen as genuine celebrations of achievement. It prevents the awards from becoming entangled in political agendas, preserving their integrity and the respect they command.

The subjects of honour in such schemes should include:

– Scientists and Innovators: Recognizing breakthroughs and advancements in technology, medicine, and other fields that significantly improve human life and contribute to societal progress.

– Artists and Writers: Celebrating contributions to culture, literature, and the arts, which enrich our cultural heritage and offer new perspectives on the human experience.

– Educators: Honouring those who play a pivotal role in shaping future generations, fostering knowledge, and nurturing critical thinking and innovation.

– Social Workers and Activists: Acknowledging efforts to improve communities, advocate for social justice, and address pressing societal issues, often working tirelessly and without seeking recognition.

– Sportspeople: Recognizing achievements in sports that bring pride to the nation and inspire teamwork, dedication, and perseverance.

– Everyday Heroes: Celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions in their communities, often quietly and selflessly, making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

By honoring a diverse array of individuals from these varied fields, national awards can effectively celebrate the wide range of human accomplishments. This not only ensures a holistic approach to recognition but also inspires future generations to pursue excellence and contribute positively to society in myriad ways.